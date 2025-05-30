Frankie Muniz Eyes Role Alongside Tom Cruise Amidst Speculation of Days of Thunder Sequel

Fans are divided. When it comes to the genre of NASCAR movies, the list is surprisingly barren. While many think it’s not Tony Scott or Tom Cruise’s best work, Days of Thunder still stands head and shoulders above others when it comes to stock car racing-related films. While it didn’t win an Oscar back in the day, the movie can be considered a cult classic, with fans enjoying the heart-pounding race scenes years later as well.

And now, it looks like a sequel might be on the cards. Frankie Muniz, who famously played the lead in the Agent Cody Banks series as well as Malcolm in the Middle, wants in on the action. After all, who’s more suited for a NASCAR-related movie than an actor who is also plying his trade in the Xfinity Series?

Frankie Muniz is eager to land the acting gig

In November 2024, it was announced that Tom Cruise is exploring the possibility of making Days of Thunder 2. The Hollywood superstar had even spoken to Paramount Pictures regarding a film, and with Top Gun: Maverick fairing extremely well at the box office, the chances of another potential sequel being signed off seem good. An unnamed executive at Paramount even said, “I don’t think a [Days of Thunder sequel] is a terrible idea. You might have said that revisiting Top Gun was a terrible idea. I wouldn’t discount it.”

But will the movie actually make it to the big screen? Lately, the film industry has taken a great interest in motorsports, with Brad Pitt’s F1 movie being released on June 27th. And if a Days of Thunder 2 is in pre-production, Frankie Muniz doesn’t want to miss out. Making his intentions clear, the 39-year-old wrote on X, “Just saying this out loud… If they make a Days of Thunder movie and I’m not in it for even a little bit, I failed in every aspect of my being.”

However, it seems like a broad outline of what the movie will be about is already in place. Sharing his thoughts on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie told Josh Horowitz, “Totally know what the premise of the movie would be. In five seconds, I knew what the premise would be. I looked at the response to Top Gun: Maverick and immediately turned to Tom and said, ‘Days of Thunder.'” Revealing that he won’t approach the sequel in the same way as Maverick, McQuarrie went on to say, “It has a different cultural impact than that movie. All those things go into figuring out how to make the story.”

The hard part might not necessarily be getting Tom Cruise or NASCAR interested in the project. However, getting everyone else involved, gauging the interest from fans, and convincing former cast members, as well as Paramount Studios, might be the real challenge. Hendrick Motorsports’ vice-chairman and Hall of Fame Jeff Gordon is already doing his bit, going on to say, “I’ve absolutely talked to Tom [Cruise] about it because I want him to do the project, and we want to be a part of it if it were to happen.”

HMS wants to work towards making the sequel to Days of Thunder… it is a statement in itself. The bigger picture is that more audience is getting drawn to the sport. And the fact that Amazon Prime Video is already stacking up numbers, this would be a great addition. For the team, it would mean a continuation of Mr. H’s legacy beyond the track. With F1 the Movie already out, NASCAR needs a captivating visual representation of its own. And who better to be a face of the sport than Tom Cruise!

As for Muniz, he’s currently pursuing a full-time role with Reaume Brothers Racing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. With just one top-10 finish in the opening 11 races, the New Jersey native will desperately want to turn his form around at Nashville Superspeedway. Given his responsibilities, how will he balance his role in the second-tier along with featuring in Days of Thunder 2? Time will tell. But it’s an opportunity Frankie Muniz cannot let pass by, as such a movie is tailor-made for someone like him.

Tom Cruise confirms Days of Thunder 2 talks

For all the Days of Thunder fans, there might be hope that Cole Trickle will feature on the big screen once again. According to many sources, Tom Cruise is pushing for a sequel to Tony Scott’s 1990 NASCAR movie, and a script is supposedly in the works. While Paramount Pictures has not given the go-ahead just yet, Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski is expected to be at the helm of this ambitious project if it finally kicks off.

And now, Tom Cruise has given the biggest indication that Days of Thunder 2 might become a reality. Sharing his thoughts on the Today show in Australia, he said, “All of these things we’re working on. We’re discussing ‘Days of Thunder’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ There are numerous other films that we’re actively working on right now.” Cast changes are to be expected, though, as it’s unlikely Robert Duvall, who is now 92, will feature as his crew chief once again.

Nicole Kidman is also unlikely to star alongside Cruise, after the pair split in 2001. The Hollywood superstar was recently seen crewing for Mercedes on a pit stop during the Miami Grand Prix practice. Was it just a publicity stunt, or is he prepping himself for the Days of Thunder sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!