Frankie Muniz Reveals the Magical Finish Line Moment That Pulled Him Into Racing

Frankie Muniz, the Hollywood star best known for his breakout role as the clever kid in Malcolm in the Middle, also charmed audiences in films like Big Fat Liar and Agent Cody Banks. He first dipped into racing with the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in 2004, finishing seventh. That initial outing showed promise but didn’t spark a deeper drive to pursue the sport professionally. What really changed everything for him on the track then?

Now a full-time driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2025 with Reaume Brothers Racing in the No. 33 Ford, Muniz has logged 18 starts this season, notching one top-10 at Daytona and leading a lap despite seven DNFs. His path to this commitment involved overcoming injuries, like a 2025 wrist fracture from a ladder fall that sidelined him at Darlington. But before we move further, let’s dive into where his passion for racing started.

Frankie Muniz recalls the spark that started it all

In an exclusive interview with US Weekly on September 3, Frankie Muniz opened up about the exact instant that hooked him on racing. “I was a huge racing fan, but never did it cross my mind that I’d be a race car driver. That feeling of crossing the finish line first was magical, and I knew in that moment, ‘I want to feel this more,’” he shared, pinpointing his 2005 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race victory in the celebrity division. This came right after a solid but unfulfilling seventh-place run the year before, during a time when Muniz was wrapping up Malcolm in the Middle, which ran from 2000 to 2006 and earned him Emmy nods.

The 2005 win at Long Beach stood out because it wasn’t just a celebrity gimmick; pros like Rhys Millen took overall, but Frankie Muniz topped the celebs, drawing a pro team’s eye amid his acting peak with roles in Racing Stripes that same year. That magical finish line crossed everything over for Muniz, leading to immediate opportunities. “A pro team approached me and offered me a test, and I was really quick in it… and they signed me that day to a two-year development deal,” he explained, detailing how the win shifted his focus from scripts to speedways.

Fresh off Agent Cody Banks 2 in 2004, Muniz chose to pursue racing over a potential movie, telling agents he was all in. This background, rooted in his New Jersey upbringing before moving to California for acting at age 8, highlighted a need for something hands-on after years of set life, where he had only 60 days off from ages 8 to 21. The driver emphasized committing fully once hooked. “I wanted to make sure I wasn’t doing [racing] halfway. You need to put your heart and soul into it,” Muniz noted, reflecting on stepping back from Hollywood gigs to chase tracks.

By 2006, he entered open-wheel racing, but a 2009 crash broke his back, ankle, four ribs, and hand, testing his resolve. Still, that 2005 moment built resilience, paving his way to ARCA in 2023 with one top-five and 11 top-10s, finishing fourth in points, before his Truck Series debut. With racing now central, Muniz’s bigger life shifts reveal even more about his journey. Leaving the spotlight brought unexpected peace, shaping who he is today.

Frankie Muniz’s Hollywood exit turns lifesaver

Frankie Muniz didn’t mince words about ditching Los Angeles for Arizona back in 2008. “Honestly, I did not like L.A.,” he admitted, explaining how the city’s vibe clashed with his down-to-earth side after years in the industry. This came post-Malcolm, when racing let him base anywhere, leading to Scottsdale, where he now lives with his wife, Paige Price, and their 4-year-old son, Mauz. The move, tied to his development deal, offered breathing room from nonstop work, allowing hikes and simple errands that felt refreshing.

He credits the change to deeper personal growth. “I’m so lucky taking that step back happened, because it made me appreciate everything more,” Muniz reflected, noting it opened doors to self-discovery beyond fame. Having hung out at places like the Playboy Mansion as a teen, he contrasted that with Arizona’s normalcy, saying he had no regrets about missing prom since he lived uniquely. This shift aligned with his racing push, giving focus without Hollywood distractions, and he now eyes the Malcolm reboot on Disney+ while staying grounded.

Ultimately, Muniz sees the exit as vital for his well-being. “I feel like it saved my life in the sense that I started enjoying the little aspects of life more,” he shared, emphasizing how it eased pressures from child stardom. Today, at 39, he’s in what he calls the best spot, balancing family, acting returns, and Truck Series goals with Reaume, where team owner Josh Reaume praised his passion for boosting their 2025 efforts.