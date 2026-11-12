Frankie Muniz Rushed to Hospital After Wild Daytona Crash Mars NASCAR Return

Frankie Muniz’s latest trip to the racetrack ended with a frightening incident that brought his NASCAR return to an abrupt halt. The Malcolm in the Middle star has been building his racing career alongside his Hollywood legacy, competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series over the past two seasons. He was back behind the wheel for a special Ford Racing event at Daytona International Speedway on Wednesday, November 11, hoping to add another appearance to his racing résumé. However, the outing took an unexpected turn before he could even make it to the starting grid.

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Muniz was transported to a local medical facility after crashing during practice. The 40-year-old actor-turned-racer was preparing for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic when the incident occurred. His team, Reaume Brothers Racing, confirmed that he was awake and alert when taken for further evaluation. Muniz was scheduled to represent Team Air Force alongside NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric in the exhibition event, but the crash forced him to withdraw.

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The event was particularly meaningful to Muniz because of his family’s military background. His father served in the Navy and Air Force, while his grandfather served in the Navy during World War II. Ford organized the race to honor all six branches of the United States Armed Forces, with 12 drivers divided into six teams competing in Mustang Dark Horse R cars.

The exhibition was also designed to benefit six nonprofit organizations supporting military members and veterans through the Proud to Honor Fund. Muniz had been looking forward to the opportunity, making his withdrawal a disappointing outcome beyond the racing setback.

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Details surrounding the actual crash were not immediately disclosed. However, Brad Keselowski, who was also participating in the event, offered some reassurance about the car’s condition. He said Ford Racing had reviewed the available data and found no indication that anything had happened to the vehicle before the incident. Muniz was driving a Mustang Dark Horse R, and the track was closed to the public when the accident occurred.

The positive news arrived soon afterward. Ford Racing confirmed that Muniz had been released from the hospital, and the driver later shared an update himself. “I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me,” he said, while thanking Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway, hospital staff and everyone who had reached out with messages and prayers. He also expressed disappointment at missing the event and the opportunity to race in honor of veterans.

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The Daytona accident was not the first time Muniz’s 2026 racing campaign had been interrupted by a crash. On April 10, he was involved in an accident during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Driving the No. 33 Ford for Reaume Brothers Racing, he completed 115 laps before the incident ended his race. He was classified 35th, with the official results listing his retirement status as an accident.

Another incident followed on October 30 at Martinsville Speedway. During the Truck Series race, contact involving Christian Eckes and Kaden Honeycutt sent Honeycutt’s No. 11 truck into Muniz’s No. 33, spinning the latter around. Unlike the Bristol accident, Muniz continued competing and completed the event, finishing 25th.

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The Martinsville incident came during the closing stretch of a season in which he also celebrated success outside NASCAR. He and co-driver Tyler Stone won the 2026 GT4 America Am class championship, giving him a significant achievement amid an otherwise challenging year on track.

Away from racing, Muniz has also dealt with a major change in his personal life. In July, he and his wife, Paige Price, announced that they were ending their marriage after 10 years together. The couple said their relationship had evolved into a deep friendship and that they would continue raising their son, Mauz, together. In September, Muniz described the preceding six weeks as a nightmare in an emotional social media post, acknowledging that he had reached a difficult point and needed to work on himself.

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Muniz’s focus is now recovering from the Daytona incident. He has reported only soreness, and further details about the crash have not been released. His withdrawal meant he missed the Veterans Day Classic, although his latest update suggests the Mustang’s safety features helped protect him. Whether he returns to the track for another event before the next racing season remains to be seen.