Fraudulent Ring Targeting Historic Track Resorts to Underhanded Tactics After Exposed Fake Petition

The fight over Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway has taken another contentious turn. A campaign accused of using a fake petition to influence Nashville residents is now facing fresh scrutiny over an online video. The latest allegations involve AI-generated footage and staged performances pushing an anti-racing message.

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For supporters of the historic speedway, the controversy has become another chapter in the much larger battle over its future. This time, the focus is on a Facebook advertisement targeting the future of racing at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

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According to YouTuber Daniel Baldwin on X, the campaign behind the ad is using AI-generated video, featuring people posing as Nashville residents to push its message against racing at the Fairgrounds.

The campaign says it is focused on affordable housing, but Baldwin argues that its real goal is to push racing out of the property. He pointed to nearby apartment prices, saying they raise questions about how much the development would actually help with affordability.

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Baldwin also suggested the property could be worth more as a parking and entertainment district and questioned who is funding the campaign.

The comments section of this video was reportedly filled with people calling out the campaign, questioning the authenticity of the video and the people appearing in it.

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The criticism comes roughly two weeks after hidden-camera footage exposed questionable tactics surrounding a petition campaign at the same venue. NewsChannel 5 previously reported that people were being paid to stand outside GEODIS Park during Nashville SC games. They approached fans and claimed that the Fairgrounds Speedway was already scheduled for demolition.

That claim was false. Secret recordings obtained by the station captured petition canvassers telling potential signers that demolition was confirmed. One canvasser reportedly told a man, “Yes. That’s confirmed. Either way, it’s getting demolished.”

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There were no demolition plans in place. Now, opponents of the latest campaign argue that the messaging has evolved rather than disappeared. The controversy is particularly significant because NASCAR does not control the Fairgrounds property.

The land is owned by the city of Nashville. That means NASCAR cannot simply decide to demolish the speedway or remove the facility. In fact, NASCAR has publicly indicated that it wants to return to the historic venue if Nashville moves forward with renovations.

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Mayor Freddie O’Connell has also left the door open to another Cup Series race in the city. His office has said it has “been keeping our doors open for the best possible ideas that are most protective of taxpayers.”

Fairgrounds Speedway has been around for 122 years and has a long history with stock car racing. The NASCAR Cup Series last visited the fairgrounds in 1984. They returned to Nashville in 2021, but at the Nashville Superspeedway, about 30 miles from downtown.

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Since then, several big names in NASCAR have pushed for the Cup Series to return to the Fairgrounds. Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have both been vocal about bringing racing back to the historic track.

But the ongoing controversy shows just how complicated that process has become. The latest allegations over AI-generated content and staged videos have added another layer to an already heated debate.