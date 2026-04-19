Fresh Off Victory Lane Joe Gibbs’ Driver Makes Bold Claim About Nascar Being Too Soft

Fresh off his first career Cup Series win at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ty Gibbs is not easing into the spotlight, he is turning up the heat. As the series shifts to the sun-baked challenge of Kansas Speedway, the 23-year-old has picked the perfect moment to deliver a bold take that is already turning heads across the garage.

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“I think we should rip all the cool suits out of everyone’s cars and make it a more physical sport,” Gibbs said. “I think that would be very entertaining and bring out more emotion, obviously…I think no cool suits—rip ‘em all out. I think, honestly, people would be pumped with that, ‘cause half the time they break on everybody and make it worse.”

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That take hits differently when you consider what Kansas actually throws at drivers. The spring race is expected to be 15 to 20 degrees warmer, and the track will get slick once the sun heats it up.

Saturday’s running took place under cooler, windy conditions with temperatures hovering around 60°F. Sunday will be a different story, with forecasts pointing to low 70s and clear skies, meaning the surface will heat up significantly by race time.

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Those conditions already push drivers to their physical limits, with cockpit temperatures often climbing well beyond 120°F.

Cooling systems are not a luxury, they are survival tools. That is exactly why Gibbs’ comment lands the way it does: bold, a little reckless, and impossible to ignore.

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Cool suits have already been a major talking point across the garage this season, with several drivers dealing with failures that left them battling extreme heat inside the car. Some veterans have even chosen to race without them entirely. That context makes Gibbs’ suggestion even more provocative, tapping into an ongoing debate about how physical the sport should really be.

This newfound confidence stems directly from his first career Cup Series win at Bristol, which snapped what had been a frustrating stretch in his young career. Before that breakthrough, Gibbs lived in the space of potential without results. Now, he sounds like a driver who has found his footing and is not afraid to stir the pot. That edge hits differently when it is backed by a trip to victory lane, and it forces the entire garage to listen whether they agree or not.

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However, while reflecting on re hardships faced in the cup series, Gibbs is all in for it.

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“[Cup racing] is hard for sure. You gotta get your a-s kicked to get better. I love the challenge. I’ve enjoyed the whole ride. I love every second of it,” he said in a media availability on Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

But as the JGR driver gears up for yet another breakthrough moment, the results at the track tell a different story.

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Can Gibbs extend his winning streak to Kansas?

Ty Gibbs and Kansas Speedway have not exactly been the best of friends. His stat line here is messy, with multiple finishes outside the top 20 and a couple of incidents mixed in. But there is more to it than that. He has shown legitimate pace at this track, especially in the 2024 fall race where he ran inside the top five and picked up stage points.

Those flashes have not yet translated into results. In last year’s May and September races at Kansas, the 23-year-old showed speed in qualifying but failed to convert it into race-day execution, finishing 28th and 25th respectively.

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That is where the intrigue lies. Kansas is a momentum track, once you find the groove, you can run the wall and build your entire race around it.

Gibbs has already shown he can run up front in bursts, and with JGR consistently bringing fast Toyotas to intermediate tracks, the pieces are in place. If he avoids trouble and strings together clean stages, do not be surprised if Kansas turns from a what-if track into another breakthrough moment.