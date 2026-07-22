FRM Official Disrupts Richard Childress’ Silly Season Plans With Bold Cup Series Announcement

One of the biggest Silly Season storylines of 2026 has become less about where a driver will sign and more about a team stepping in to put the rumors to rest. For weeks now, Noah Gragson’s name has been heavily tied to Richard Childress Racing, with fans connecting the dots between Bass Pro Shops, an open Cup ride, and Gragson’s uncertain future at Front Row Motorsports. Then, instead of letting the speculation continue to build, FRM decided to publicly clear the air on Gragson.

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“We want Noah back at Front Row, and I feel pretty good about it,” general manager Jerry Freeze said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “We’re just working through the final details of his agreement, so I’m optimistic. Hopefully, you’ll see something announced in the next few weeks.”

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This paints a very different picture from the one Gragson painted just a week ago. On The Dale Jr. Download, while talking to his former SHR teammate Chase Briscoe, Gragson revealed that he didn’t confront former F1 driver Kevin Magnussen too aggressively after their duel at Naval Base Coronado, fearing it could hurt his chances of landing a ride for the 2027 season.

“I’m trying to get a job next year, and there is a lot more consequences than a monetary fine,” Gragson had said.

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It wasn’t hard to see why Gragson felt that way. FRM had already signed Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith to long-term deals, while any plans for Gragson had not even been in discussion, at least in public.

At the same time, the No. 4 Ford struggled for speed throughout 2026, leaving him buried near the bottom of the Cup standings with just one top-10 finish. He’s 31st in the Cup standings and has failed to qualify for the Chase. GM Freeze, however, made it clear the team isn’t blaming the driver.

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“We just haven’t found consistent speed with that car,” Freeze continued on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Last year, I felt like we had a little more speed, but we got caught up in a lot of accidents. This year, we’ve just been lacking a little bit of pace.”

He also reminded everyone why FRM is sticking with Gragson, pointing to the races he won at JR Motorsports and Kyle Busch Motorsports, along with the fast start he made in the Cup Series before circumstances changed at Stewart-Haas Racing.

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The speculation linking Noah Gragson to Richard Childress Racing didn’t come out of nowhere, though. On The Dale Jr. Download, Dale Earnhardt Jr. explained that Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris has backed Gragson for years and is also one of RCR’s biggest partners. There’s a major primary sponsorship angle there, along with affiliate sponsorship opportunities that this partnership holds. That fiduciary relationship alone was enough to speculate upon.

On top of that, after Kyle Busch’s tragic passing earlier this year, RCR’s No. 33 Cup car became one of the biggest openings in NASCAR. Noah Gragson, who drove for Busch at Kyle Busch Motorsports and was close to him, looked like a logical replacement. At 28, he also fits the age profile sought by several sponsors attached to the program.

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Put those pieces together, and plenty of people believed Richard Childress could steal Gragson away before FRM finished its contract. Freeze’s comments suggest that isn’t the plan.

He said the organization is working through the final details of a new agreement and expects Gragson to remain with Front Row “for the foreseeable future.”

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Until pen meets paper and an official contract is signed, the rumors won’t completely disappear. But after weeks of outside speculation, the strongest update has finally come from the people who matter most. And for now, Front Row Motorsports sounds confident that Noah Gragson isn’t going anywhere.