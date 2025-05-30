Front Row Motorsports Crew Chief Calls on NASCAR to Boost Horsepower for Short Track Drama

“That’s something that we’re gonna look at seriously, I think.” The hurdles that it took to reach the positivity in these words have been plenty. Costing millions, presenting obstacles to new manufacturers, more heat, new air boxes, and countless other issues came up when drivers hounded NASCAR to raise horsepower in 2024. All of those concerns have finally dissolved to bring out a positive reply from Mike Forde, NASCAR Managing Director of Racing Communications.

The sport’s executive said his optimistic lines in a ‘Hauler Talk’ episode on May 7. This renewed discussion about raising horsepower also left a buzz of excitement among teams and drivers. A Front Row Motorsports crew chief joined, highlighting how the short-track racing package could be improved.

NASCAR receives a strong call to go ahead

The initial green light came from Doug Yates, Roush Yates Engines CEO. Back in 2023, Yates claimed that raising the 670 HP to 750 HP would involve minimal cost since the engine used now is the same as the one used to produce 750. He reiterated his notion on a May 1, 2025, interview with Sirius XM NASCAR. Although a return to 900-1000 HP is unlikely, Yates said the jump to 750 wouldn’t be much of a change for us. This time, however, the higher-ups listened more intently. Mike Forde said that in a Driver Advisory Council held last Wednesday, NASCAR officials discussed increasing horsepower. “The drivers all embraced that topic and requested more and more horsepower,” Forde said.

Indeed, Front Row Motorsports crew chief Drew Blickensderfer also embraced it. NASCAR has tried many ways to improve short track racing, the most recent one being Goodyear tires. But Noah Gragson’s crew chief stressed that raising horsepower is the foolproof way to improve it: “We need to up it, we especially need to up it at short tracks. We need to get to the point where we leave it in the team and driver’s hands of controlling rear grip. I think that’ll make for better short track racing. I think it’s easy to put the power down with the tire and limited horsepower. Let’s make them hard to drive.”

Kevin Harvick, the 2014 Cup Series champion, has been a vocal advocate for more horsepower. After wide-open qualifying at an unrestricted mile-and-a-half track like Las Vegas, he reiterated his strong opinion. Drew Blickensderfer chimed in with this: “You’ve heard Kevin Harvick say…these are Cup drivers; they’re the best stock car drivers in the world. And we have them limited to a point where some of the skill sets that they have aren’t being able to be shown.”

He also hailed Doug Yates’ invaluable input that ultimately helped roll things in the NASCAR legislative camp. He said, “I’m a big fan of more horsepower, especially when I know I’m in a Ford and I’ve got Doug Yates behind me. I know he’s gonna give us everything…So I’m a fan of that, especially beyond the shortcuts.”

Clearly, all the emotions are directed towards NASCAR’s renewed horsepower debate. The sport’s officials also echoed the sport’s emotions in another field recently.

Chipping in to help

Well, the horsepower debate is finally reaching a climax, and teams cannot be happier about it. However, an unfulfilled wish in the Hendrick Motorsports camp left many fans on their edge recently. Kyle Larson‘s ‘Double’ attempt fell through in 2024, as multiple rain delays made him miss the Coca-Cola 600 start. He, along with his fans, had high hopes for the 2025 season. Despite twin crashes in IndyCar test sessions, Larson’s confidence was not hurt. A huge crowd at the prestigious Indy 500 was there just to witness the ‘golden boy’ in action. However, Larson crashed out on lap 92. He hoped to redeem himself at the subsequent Coca-Cola 600 race. But the driver faced a damaged toe link and a massive crash that scuttled his chances for good.

The heartbreak sent ripples of sadness through the community. For a change, NASCAR officials were also deeply affected. In the latest ‘Hauler Talk’ episode, Mike Forde admitted to preparations for ensuring a smooth ‘Double’ for Kyle Larson. He said, “Serious discussions never started happening, (as) once he wrecked out, it was clear he was going to be able to make it to Charlotte Motor Speedway in time. But preliminary discussions did start occurring on if there were any windows we could move back by five, 10 or 15 minutes. So, we were prepared to have the discussions. There was starting to be chatter to what can we do to help accommodate Kyle if absolutely necessary.”

Although those efforts came to naught, NASCAR’s intention to help mattered more. The same goes for the sanctioning body’s recent approach to horsepower, which teams heartily look forward to.