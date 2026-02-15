“Fu*king Dump His A**”- Kyle Busch Sends Fiery Radio Warning to Jimmie Johnson’s Driver at Daytona 500

The 2026 Daytona 500 had barely settled into rhythm when tempers flared. Kyle Busch wasted no time letting his frustrations be heard. Only a handful of laps into the race, the two-time Cup champion lit up the radio with a fiery warning aimed squarely at John Hunter Nemechek, who pilots the No. 42 entry for Jimmie Johnson’s team.

The tense exchange began when crew chief Jim Pohlman alerted Busch to growing turbulence in the lanes ahead. Busch (already irritated after repeatedly lifting to avoid contact) finally snapped.

Busch (radio): *”Just remind the 42 what lap it is, I’ve had to lift three times not to **** up his a**, come on.”

Pohlman attempted to calm him down, responding, “Know who’s in it. That’s all. Great car here. Doing a great job. Just, we worry about us, you’re doing fine.”

The frustration boiled down to one simple issue: Nemechek was charging aggressively toward the front. After starting 11th, the No. 42 surged through the pack, jumping into Busch’s lanes as the polesitter attempted to manage the airflow and maintain control of the draft. With runs building fast and energy shifting lap to lap, Busch found himself blocking multiple lanes. Only to have Nemechek appear in front of him each time.

For a race only minutes old, the tension was palpable. Busch, hungry for a rebound season and eyeing a much-needed victory from pole, couldn’t afford early chaos. His outburst underscored both the pressure and the razor-thin margins of superspeedway racing.