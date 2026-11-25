Spend a few laps on a NASCAR pit box, and you’ll probably have more questions than answers. Why is the crew chief bringing his driver down pit road when everybody else is staying out? The people who can answer those questions are usually too busy trying to win the race. Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks saw a business opportunity in that problem. And with the help of artificial intelligence, Connor Zilisch’s No. 88 Chevrolet has become an unlikely part of his team’s hospitality efforts.

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“There’s so much happening beyond just what you see on the racetrack with communications, with competitive analysis, with strategic planning, all of these things,” Marks told Sports Business Journal.

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“So it made sense for us to figure out a way to distill this massive, live, constantly developing data set into the guest experience.”

As reported by Adam Stern, Trackhouse has developed an AI agent called 88Bot that gives Zilisch’s race car a personality of its own. Visitors to the team’s pit box can download an app, ask the car questions about the race and receive live updates based on its racing data.

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The timing is particularly interesting. In August, Hendrick Motorsports signed the 20-year-old to a multiyear deal to succeed Alex Bowman in the No. 48 Chevrolet in 2028. Despite speculation about an early switch, Zilisch confirmed at Homestead-Miami Speedway earlier this month that he would honor his remaining commitments to Trackhouse and its sponsors. That gives Marks another season to explore the commercial possibilities surrounding one of NASCAR’s most sought-after young drivers.

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But to understand why Trackhouse went to the trouble of developing a talking race car, consider how its hospitality business works. On any given race day, the organization could be entertaining up to 60 VIP guests. Its pit box accommodates approximately eight people, meaning visitors rotate between the suites, pit road and other activities.

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Some are family members who know racing inside out. Others are potential sponsors who might be attending their first NASCAR event. The latter could be spending considerable money on a sport they are still learning to understand.

“Technology is at a place now where it can really serve as the bedrock underneath those authentic experiences,” Marks said.

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In the summer of 2024, Trackhouse brought in digital design firm Very Good Ventures to study its hospitality operations at Daytona International Speedway. The initial idea was fairly straightforward: install a tablet on the pit box that shows guests where their driver’s car is on the track.

Getting even that right was harder than it sounded. Kyle Crouse, the firm’s director of concept technology, estimated that roughly 25,000 telemetry messages travel through race-day systems every second. His team also had a particularly inconvenient working arrangement.

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“You really only get a couple of hours a week that you can even work on this stuff in the environment because the pit box gets set up maybe three hours, four hours before we flag,” Crouse explained.

Very Good Ventures enlisted software company LiveKit, whose technology also supports OpenAI’s voice products, to help manage the incoming data. After testing the tablet during the 2025 season, the developers took the experiment further in 2026. Instead of expecting guests to interpret racing data themselves, they could now ask the car about it.

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NASCAR itself has been moving in a similar direction. Its Driver Cam offering gives viewers access to individual in-car cameras and team communications. Premium features on NASCAR’s official app also allow fans to examine live telemetry and pit strategy. Where Trackhouse differs is in making that information accessible without requiring the visitor to know much about racing beforehand.

Marks is already thinking about extending the experience beyond the pit box. With NASCAR visiting different venues almost every weekend, even organizing a sponsor’s visit involves considerable work.

“There’s this entire frontier of being able to utilize technology and guest experience from three weeks out before the event and being able to help that guest curate his or her weekend at the race,” Marks said.

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Trackhouse hasn’t disclosed its investment in the project, nor has it announced a wider public rollout. However, naming the bot after the car rather than the driver could prove particularly useful. Zilisch will eventually leave for Hendrick, taking much of the attention surrounding his career with him.

What Marks has developed around the No. 88, though, could give Trackhouse’s next driver a rather interesting advantage before he even turns his first lap.