“Garage Area Was Miserable”– Steve O’Donnell Drops Humble Confession on Dark Era of Finger-Pointing and Low Ratings

Recent issues with NASCAR’s ratings have sparked debate over whether the sport has strayed too far from its origins. In 2025, the Cup Series averaged 2.45 million viewers across 38 races, a 14.7% decrease from 2.87 million the year before. And for the past few years, this narrative has been repeated. In light of this, NASCAR’s CEO, Steve O’Donnell provided an honest look at a challenging time in NASCAR.

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“We were trying to be somebody we’re not and got us in trouble. So embracing who you got racing. There’s going to be some challenges as we go along, but just, you know, I said this sounds really, but bringing some fun back. I mean, the garage area during that time, right, it was miserable,” Steve O’Donnell said on Bussin’ With the Boys.

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He clarified that viewership were suffering, sponsorship was dropping, and industry insiders were increasingly blaming one another. The pressure spread into the garage and beyond the racetrack since there was no clear direction. As NASCAR changed into a much more “corporate entertainment” enterprise, that environment also evolved.

NASCAR evolved into a corporate enterprise with broadcast deals and centralized control. Major broadcast deals, Fortune 500 alliances, hospitality, data, and centralized decision-making were all included. Huge financial opportunities were brought up by the growth. However, it also posed a risk. NASCAR grew more and more estranged from the drivers and spectators who first brought the sport to prominence.

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The organization’s 2026 strategy appears designed to address precisely that concern. A major part of that effort has been a back-to-roots marketing campaign created with agency 72andSunny titled ‘Hell Yeah’. It’s a recall for the fans to experience the way it is meant to be: tailgating, weekend trips, and word class racing experience.

And the changes extend well beyond advertising and to the core product to tackle the disconnect among drivers. Fans have been vocal about the changes they wanted to see in NASCAR, and so far the sanctioning body has acknowledged it.

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The playoffs is replaced by the 10-race Chase. The Next-Gen car has 750 horsepower at short ovals and road courses. Season opening Clash is back at Daytona for 2027, and more changes are awaited.

NASCAR knows they need broadcasting partners to operate. But at the same time, without innovation or responding to the feedback, they will remain stagnant. O’Donnell wants NASCAR to be more than just a nice-sport, he wants NASCAR to be a must have. If they crack the code, partners and sponsorship will lineup, all they need to do is work together as a team in this growth project.

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The goal is to make the sport feel like NASCAR again. Louder, more authentic and, perhaps most importantly, fun.