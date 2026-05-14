Garage Rumor: HMS Star’s Seat Under Threat as Rick Hendrick Eyes Rival Team’s Phenom

There is rarely significant driver uncertainty at Hendrick Motorsports. Rick Hendrick’s squad, which is full of long-term stars, race winners, and NASCAR champions, has appeared unbeatable for years. But all of a sudden, one of the most talked-about topics in the garage is Alex Bowman’s No. 48 seat. With Bowman starting the final contract year and the team’s ongoing instability, there is an increasing amount of conjecture that HMS may already be targeting a rival team for its next big star.

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Connor Zilisch to replace Alex Bowman?

“Alex Bowman is in a contract year and there’s a lot of conversation about whether he’s going to return to that 48.” That was veteran NASCAR insider Jordan Bianchi recently pulling back the curtain on one of the biggest garage rumors currently floating around Hendrick Motorsports.

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Alex Bowman’s recent stretch has raised challenging questions for a team that anticipates weekly competition in all four cars. His performance has been far more inconsistent than that of teammates Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Chase Elliott, who have routinely stacked wins and postseason runs together. Alex did win an emotional race at the Chicago Street Course in 2024, but aside from that, he generally found it difficult to keep up with the other HMS competitors for extended periods of time.

The 2026 injury concerns have just made things more difficult. Due to vertigo issues, Bowman has already missed races this season, further complicating an already precarious contract situation. Bianchi claims that Hendrick Motorsports is currently assessing the No. 48 team’s ability to continuously compete on par with the company’s other three dominant vehicles.

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That’s where the speculation surrounding Cory Day and particularly, Connor Zilisch, enters the picture. For a considerable amount of time, Zilisch has been considered one of the most gifted young prospects in stock car racing. He drove full-time for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series during his historic 2025 season. He established himself as one of NASCAR’s best young talents with 10 victories, 18 straight top-fives, Rookie of the Year, and second-place finish.

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This performance led to him being promoted to the Cup Series with the Trackhouse Racing team. And that’s where the issue lies. Any move of Zilisch from Trackhouse to HMS would likely require a massive buyout. Moreover, as per sources, Zilisch will probably be available for the 2028 season at the earliest. Thus, HMS will have to find a temporary driver to act as a bridge if Bowman leaves this year until Zilisch takes his spot in 2028.

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Still, the rumor mill refuses to slow down. And when Rick Hendrick starts evaluating future stars, the entire NASCAR garage tends to pay attention.

Corey Day emerges as the second threat

“I would’ve thought Corey Day was a year away from getting in the 48 car, or at least getting a chance to get in the 48 car,” Freddie Kraft said recently on Door Bumper Clear. “I think that there’s some serious conversations as to whether he might get in that car next year now. If you have a seat, and you have a guy you think’s talented enough, why would he not get in the car?”

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That comment immediately turned heads across the NASCAR garage because it reinforced growing whispers surrounding Corey Day (apart from Connor Zilisch) and the future of Hendrick Motorsports’ iconic No. 48 car.

Right now, the contrast between Day and Alex Bowman couldn’t feel much sharper. Bowman is enduring one of the toughest stretches of his Cup Series career. Through 12 races in 2026, he sits a shocking 34th in the standings after missing multiple events due to vertigo-related issues. Plus, as you know, his last victory came nearly two years ago, and despite flashes of speed, consistency continues to haunt the No. 48 team.

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Meanwhile, Day’s stock is rapidly climbing. The 20-year-old California native already has nine top-10 finishes in the O’Reilly Series this season and picked up his first career victory at Talladega in April. More importantly, insiders believe Hendrick Motorsports views him as a legitimate long-term Cup prospect.

That puts HMS in a difficult position. Bowman remains well-liked internally and carries years of experience, but Hendrick has never been afraid to make bold driver decisions when elite upside becomes available. And suddenly, Corey Day’s rise no longer feels like a distant future storyline.