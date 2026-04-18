Garage Rumor: NASCAR Driver Accidentally Leaks $80B Worth Information on Internet

Recently, NASCAR has experienced several leaks. And, no, it’s not the kind you repair in the garage using duct tape. Information has been leaking out more quickly than teams would like, from court records revealing internal conflicts to hacks and even drivers unintentionally spilling the beans about track returns. The most recent NASCAR rumor based on a leak? It’s possible that one driver has accidentally revealed a possible sponsor, creating excitement about a significant new collaboration before any formal announcement was made.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR rumors: Accidental screenshot fuels Monster Energy speculation

The NASCAR rumor mill went into overdrive with only one screenshot. Recently, the well-known Instagram account stockcarrn posted a picture of Carson Hocevar’s computer screen with the file name “monster-l” partially visible. The caption read: “Screenshot of Hocevar’s computer screen. I think an announcement about Monster Energy joining Hocevar is imminent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That little detail was enough to spark conjecture among both the fan base and the garage. Even a hint like this might feel like a huge revelation in a sport where sponsorship agreements are frequently kept under wraps until formal announcements. Additionally, in this instance, it fits a bit too well with the rumors that have already been going around behind the scenes.

There were rumors that Monster Energy and Hocevar were in advanced negotiations to sign a personal services deal just last month. The young driver may start promoting the brand as early as this season as a result of the agreement, according to several people familiar with the matter. For Monster, it would mean bolstering its lineup with one of the most divisive and talked-about young stars in NASCAR.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stock Car Rumors & Nostalgia (@stockcarrn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The timing is intriguing as well. With drivers like Riley Herbst at 23XI Racing and Ty Gibbs at Joe Gibbs Racing, Monster Energy already has a significant presence in the Cup Series in 2026. However, competition is intensifying too. Earlier this year, Rockstar Energy joined the battlefield as Tyler Reddick‘s sponsor, igniting what many are referring to as a “energy drink war” in the garage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether accidental or not, this leak has only added fuel to the fire. And now, all eyes are on when the official announcement for this NASCAR rumor drops.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another NASCAR rumor sparks Silly Season frenzy

Another high-stakes plot that has the potential to drastically alter the driver market is subtly developing while sponsorship whispers circulate throughout the garage. According to NASCAR rumors, industry officials think Tyler Reddick’s next contract might fetch up to $7 million a season, as reported by Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal.

It’s a number that represents both performance and timing. Reddick is a top target for the 2027 silly season since he has quickly become one of the most sought-after drivers in the Cup Series. Although they might not have a clean runway, 23XI Racing is keen to secure him to the No. 45 car in the long run. There might be an opportunity somewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uncertainty surrounds Alex Bowman’s current No. 48 seat at Hendrick Motorsports. Concerns over his future have only grown after a challenging season and an absence due to vertigo. If that seat becomes available, it immediately adds another deep-pocketed contender to the race for Reddick’s signature.

And Reddick’s leverage has only grown stronger. What appeared to be a quiet contract year has evolved into a period of great success. Before the season ever really got underway, he gave 23XI Racing its first Daytona 500 triumph and then went on a remarkable run that included three straight Cup Series victories and a record amount of wins for the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

In retrospect, securing him sooner would have been significantly less expensive for 23XI. They are currently in an urgent negotiating position. All indications point to a deal being finalized before the summer is up. But, with multiple suitors and Reddick at peak value, the price of keeping him is only going one way: up.