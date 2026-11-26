In NASCAR, fans have learned to read the fine print. A row of small logos on a team sign usually earns a glance, not a debate. Then one fan started counting, and the garage rumor mill hasn’t stopped since.

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The sign belongs to Rick Ware Racing (RWR). The fan is a Reddit user who posted a picture to r/NASCAR titled “RWR in o’reilly series.” The picture shows five team members standing behind the RWR sign, with a strip of series logos beneath the team name.

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The poster asked whether the long-running talk of an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series return could now be called confirmed, since the series logo appeared to be on the sign. At the time of writing, the thread had more than 250 upvotes and 53 comments.

That chatter had been building. Reports suggested RWR could return to the series in some form, potentially alongside Haas Factory Team. A promotional graphic for Corey LaJoie‘s Kickball Klassic then listed Carson Ware as driver of the No. 15 RWR entry for 2027. Rick Ware Racing has announced nothing, and Carson Ware has not publicly confirmed a program.

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A logo on a sign is not an entry announcement. The same board carries marks from several other disciplines, including NHRA and SMX, which fits an organization that has spread across drag racing, motorcycles, and NASCAR. A sign tells you what a team wants to be associated with. It doesn’t tell you what the team will race.

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Fans mixed optimism with skepticism. One asked which Ware brother would get the seat and whether the team could deliver:

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“I wonder which Ware brother will drive this car? I honestly would like to see them have some success. Are they successful in any Motorsport they join? Or are they purely in it for the money hustle? To have an O’Reilly serious car that’s the very least a top 15 threat would be refreshing to see from them.”

Results are the fair test. RWR has spent most of its Cup years in the back half of the field, so a return would be judged on whether it brings more than another name on the entry list. Another fan saw the multi-series approach as a strength:

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“Ware gets a lot of s*** ( some of it deserved) but he is doing exactly what I would do with money. Running different series at the same time. Only difference is I would have IMSA and SRO Sports cars instead of motorcycles. He’s doing what he loves”

Premature leaks are nothing new in NASCAR. Kurt Busch‘s move to Stewart-Haas Racing as its fourth Cup driver surfaced in 2013 before the team made it official. Ryan Newman later admitted he learned about the expansion through internet rumors and unsourced reports.

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In 2016, Furniture Row Racing’s plan to field a second Cup car for Erik Jones in 2017 was widely discussed before the announcement. NASCAR.com called it one of the worst-kept secrets in the sport. In both cases, the official word matched the chatter, which is why NASCAR watchers rarely dismiss a leak outright.

This rumor is smaller, an O’Reilly Series entry rather than a Cup expansion, and it would be a return rather than a debut. RWR has run O’Reilly Series cars before, including a 2021 program.

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The team has also confirmed a 2027 return to the NASCAR Canada Series with two cars. D.J. Kennington will drive the No. 51 Chevrolet, and the second driver has not been named. That shows the appetite to grow, but it says nothing about the No. 15.

Not every reaction demanded analysis. One fan joked, “RWR should really join some more series, not enough on that sign.”

Another offered, “The sun never sets on the Rick Ware Empire.”

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For now, the O’Reilly Series entry remains unconfirmed. What to watch for is an official team release, an entry list, or a sponsor announcement. If one arrives, a photo of a sign will have been a decent clue. If not, it will go down as the offseason’s most over-analyzed backdrop.