Garage Rumor: NASCAR to Abandon Bowman Gray as Clash Moves to Daytona, Leaving Fans Divided

The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium serves as the unofficial start of the NASCAR season. However, this year it was a complete mess for the fans. Weather issues forced NASCAR to postpone the race, which did not appeal very well to the fans. And it looks like NASCAR was paying a lot of attention to their voice of reason.

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Many fans were not in favor of continuing the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and instead wanted NASCAR to return to Daytona International Speedway, where it had been held from 1979 to 2021. In a video released by insider Bozi Tatarvich, he revealed that recent rumors suggest NASCAR might end up moving the Clash to Daytona. It is part of the Preseason Thunder initiative of NASCAR.

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NASCAR and its officials are determined to win their fans back and bring a new era in the sport. Ever since the lawsuit settlement with Michael Jordan, the sport has been making countless decisions on and off the track to bring back the excitement of stock car racing to the fans. One such decision seems to be the ‘Preseason Thunder.’

The Preseason Thunder will be a testing session and hype-making day for the racing buildup to the next season. It will take place in January before the 2027 Cup Series season starts. According to NASCAR EVP and chief racing development officer John Probst, “When it comes to car changes, we will likely right now plan to have a test in Daytona in January.

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“Kind of how we used to do it in the past, where we’ll go down there and try some different power levels and spoilers and maybe some other car-type things to see what we can do there to mitigate it further.”

However, some insiders are also claiming that NASCAR might end up making changes to the 2027 schedule altogether, like the rumor about Bowman Gray Stadium losing its race.

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It is a major decision by NASCAR, if it truly ends up happening. But it also brings fans to a divide. On one hand, the officials are actually paying attention to the fans and making the changes that they were so desperate about. Yet, on the other hand, they are also removing the unique tracks and one-off appearances from the calendar that gave NASCAR a fresh twist.

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These decisions are so grave that it’s no wonder fans are left divided on whether they should really celebrate it or lament the loss of another track.

NASCAR rumors leave fans in total disarray

Almost instantly, the comments were filled with fans who have been lobbying for NASCAR to return the Clash to the Daytona International Speedway. “Thank God the clash at Daytona is where it deserves to be.”

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Interestingly, many fans are starting to become more docile and sympathetic towards NASCAR, now that the sport is actually working in their favor and trying to accept their demands. “I really hope (and I know this 100% won’t happen) that we as fans start appreciating what we have/are getting back. Because we are the reason a lot of this was changed in the first place.”

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Although there is another side of the camp that is not as excited about any of this happening in the first place.

“No, please. Keep the Clash at tracks that likely will or can’t host a points race. We don’t need to add another Daytona race, especially not with this package of cars. I guess NASCAR wants it so they can experiment with more changes in an actual race environment along with Pre-Season Thunder.”

Their words hit home, especially when you think about the multiple tracks that NASCAR has abandoned throughout these years. In such a situation, it is hard to believe that leaving Bowman Gray Stadium out of the 2027 schedule will do it any good.

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Not only that, but the fans are also fearing that the stagnation that once plagued the NASCAR series is going to return. “We had like 3 years of actually fun, variable schedules, only to slowly back our way into the 2006-2019 stagnation.”

Either way, this is still a rumor that is yet to be confirmed. Whatever NASCAR decides to do, Bowman Gray Stadium’s decision is yet to be announced publicly. Although these rumors do raise some important questions. Is it okay to lose one-off venues and unique tracks in favor of more racing at Superspeedways? What do you think?