Gateway’s Record Breaking Wreckfest Sparks Devastating Chase Repercussions for Title Contenders

World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will move to August in 2027 as a regular-season race after spending two seasons as part of NASCAR’s postseason schedule. But the way things unfolded today has cast an ugly shadow over the track’s final Chase appearance.

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An endless stream of wrecks turned Enjoy Illinois 300 into a chaotic spectacle, with multiple contenders seeing their championship hopes take a damaging hit. What was supposed to be a crucial Chase race instead became a potential disaster for several title contenders.

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The chaos began almost immediately at Gateway, and Chase contenders were among those caught in the early trouble. On Lap 3, Daniel Suarez got sideways in Turn 4 and made contact with Tyler Reddick, who was battling around 15th. Reddick bounced off the outside wall, but both drivers managed to continue. However, the incident left Reddick pushed to the back of the field for the remainder of the race, putting him in a difficult position before the race had even settled.

The trouble continued on Lap 20 when Noah Gragson and Shane Van Gisbergen spun, triggering a multi-car accident that collected Suarez and several others. What initially looked like a difficult opening stint quickly became a recurring theme at Gateway, with cars getting caught up in incidents and drivers struggling to maintain their positions.

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The consequences became even more significant for drivers fighting for the Chase. On Lap 56, Ty Gibbs spun Erik Jones while the two battled for 18th entering Turn 1. Chase Briscoe slowed to avoid the spinning Jones and lost positions in the process. Just eight laps later, Carson Hocevar and Chris Buescher made contact off Turn 2, creating another stackup.

Then came one of the most significant incidents of the race on Lap 141. Joey Logano led the restart from the outside, with Kyle Larson on the inside. Off Turn 2, Chase Briscoe and Bubba Wallace made contact while battling for sixth and spun. William Byron was also caught up in the incident, while Ryan Preece, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman were tapped in the ensuing melee.

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The attrition did not stop there. On Lap 155, Ryan Blaney suffered a brake failure entering Turn 1 while running sixth and hit the wall. Fifteen laps later, Ross Chastain spun down the frontstretch after making contact with Briscoe while battling for 17th.

Briscoe was involved in another major incident on Lap 213 when Elliott suddenly lost his brakes and took out the No. 19. Both the Chase drivers were out with DNF.

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Then, on Lap 228, Carson Hocevar and Connor Zilisch made contact on the backstretch, turning Ty Gibbs and triggering a multi-car accident. The race was subsequently red-flagged.

Another brake failure struck on Lap 238 when Chris Buescher crashed into the wall entering Turn 1 while running 20th. The incident brought out another caution and forced another red flag for cleanup. Even the overtime restart offered little respite. On Lap 242, Van Gisbergen spun in Turn 1 after contact with Hocevar, bringing out another caution.

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The wreck-filled race created devastating Chase repercussions, with several championship contenders seeing their points positions and momentum take a major hit. Incidents involving Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs and others could have significant consequences as the Chase standings tighten.

With every point carrying greater importance under the 2026 format, the damage from Gateway extends well beyond a single race. For some contenders, the wrecks could ultimately prove costly when the championship picture is decided.

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By the time the race finally reached its conclusion, Gateway had produced 18 cautions covering 87 laps. It marked the 60th NASCAR Cup Series race to feature at least 15 cautions. The NextGen Era record of 18 cautions, set during the 2022 Coca-Cola 600, is now tied, thanks to an equally chaotic afternoon at Gateway.

The extraordinary number of incidents left even longtime NASCAR observers stunned. Jimmie Johnson summed up the spectacle simply on X, writing, “This race is unbelievable!” Motorsport reporter Cole Cusumano was even more critical, calling it “a damn DISGRACE this track won’t be in the 2027 Chase. Whole race has been cinema.” Mark Martin also weighed in with a blunt assessment: “So much avoidable contact today.”

While the Chase contenders naturally drew much of the attention because of what was at stake, they were not the only drivers affected. The relentless accidents also damaged the races of several non-Chase drivers, turning Gateway into a test of survival for virtually the entire field.