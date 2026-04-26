“Get a Life”: Support Pours in For NASCAR Champion as Fan Makes Accusations After iRacing Event

Usually, when Corey Heim’s name comes up in the fandom, there is a certain sense of awe and respect. After all, he has earned himself the support of NASCAR fans after claiming the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship. However, in an alarming chain of events, a fan has come forward with accusations, putting his reputation on the line.

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iRacing is a popular online simulation game. The realistic controls and physics of the cars invite the likes of real motorsports drivers to spend time driving their favorite cars online. These drivers often create and organize certain events for fan interaction and their personal following. And Corey Heim had recently organized a similar event for his iRacing community.

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His friends also joined him in the ARCA event hosted at Talladega, with the likes of Taylor Reimer, Lawless Alan, and ARCA crew member Kevin Reed Jr. also in attendance. However, a fan and racer in the event reported that blatant cheating was part of it all, pointing towards Heim’s “good friend” Reed Jr.

“He used his admin powers to let the real drivers who qualified poorly move up at the start of the race. Cool. Then he placed a ban on 3-wide racing and started kicking people who raced 3-wide. Then since wrecks were occurring since cars could not use the top lane of the race track, he started banning people who were wrecking,” the user, who goes by the name Enrique Cucalón on X, wrote.

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“I personally drove up to the front twice, and he put me to the back via EOL penalty because I’m evidently not allowed to pass real ARCA drivers. He threatened to kick me for maintaining my position. Reed then intentionally wrecked me when I drove into the lead.”

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The user was hoping for some intervention by Heim. However, that didn’t happen, prompting them to write:

“Heim himself was guilty for letting this guy have this sort of unchecked power in his own hosted session. I’m upset Corey Heim associates himself with this kind of trash. Going forward I’ll be rooting for his downfall. Let’s hope Riley Herbst wins at Talladega this weekend.”

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While superstitions are not something to endorse, it seems like the curse did affect Corey Heim in one way or another. Corey Heim is not going to race at Talladega this weekend. Instead, Riley Herbst finds himself with yet another chance to prove his worth at 23XI Racing. The executives at TRD are impressed with his progress, and Heim is still left without a seat.

Still, despite how strongly the person felt about the entire situation, their account failed to win over the fan community.

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NASCAR fan’s accusations fall on deaf ears

Most fans were highly critical of the narrative. “⁠So essentially his friend is the d—head, and what does Corey have to do with it? ” one fan wrote.

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Well, as the host, Corey Heim did have some powers over the lobby and could have intervened. For instance, he could have revoked Reed Jr.’s admin powers. However, the iRacing on-track conduct also has rules that can be useful in such situations.

“Drivers can also report reckless and/or erratic driving and attempts at on-track intimidation (See Intentional, Retaliatory, and/or Malicious Wrecking, Section 6.10) to iRacing.com officials by submitting a protest through the proper channels (See Protests, Section 9). Failure to drive with respect for other competitors could lead to sanctions. Those who habitually engage in bad on-track behavior will be removed from iRacing.com,” the 2.2.3 rule from the official document reads.

Another fan said, “Nobody gives a f***. This isn’t Reddit.” Unfortunately, though, the user’s post on Reddit was deleted, pushing them to make use of other platforms.

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“The mods on r/NASCAR deleted this for being irrelevant but I’m not sure how exposing a driver for being a j— is irrelevant. Maybe my post will be appreciated more here,” they added while posting their story on Racing Forums.

The response was similar, though. “There are a whole bunch of WTF’s and holes in this story IMO. But what we all want to know because you are a big fan is were you using Reddick’s car?” one person responded. To which Cucalón replied, “Nah only the host can give you a car with 110% horsepower.”

Still, “It’s iRacing. Don’t understand why people care. It’s a video game; get a life,” another comment said. “I’m sorry, man, but please grow up for heaven’s sake. Literally not a big deal at all,” echoed one more fan.

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As of now, Corey Heim or his peers have not responded to these accusations. Moreover, without a video explaining the entire story, there is no proof that it actually happened in the manner the fan suggested.