Brad Keselowski’s 2012 championship was supposed to be a launchpad for Dodge. Instead, it became a farewell. The manufacturer has been missing from NASCAR’s premier series ever since, but that wait ends when the 2027 season opens at Daytona. Kaulig Racing will carry the program, the drivers are named and the new Charger is due to be unveiled in a week. What nobody can say yet is how long it will take before Dodge is actually a threat to win.

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“They should have figured out how to win a Truck race first before they went into this stuff, before they got into Cup. Now you’re just going to get your teeth completely knocked in.” Harvick said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour.

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That was Kevin Harvick‘s blunt verdict on Dodge’s timeline. The 2014 champion believes the manufacturer needed a stronger foundation in the Craftsman Truck Series before stepping up to NASCAR‘s highest level. Asked how long it could take Dodge to win a Cup race, he estimated three to four years.

His comments land as Dodge ends its absence from the Cup grid. Stellantis announced on Nov. 2 that Kaulig will field two Chargers, returning the series to four manufacturers alongside Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota.

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The concern is not purely theoretical. Stellantis brought Ram back to the Truck Series in 2026 through Kaulig’s five-truck operation, and the results were modest. Heading into Homestead, none of the five trucks sat inside the top 10 in the standings, with Brenden Queen highest at 14th. That is the foundation Harvick believes Dodge should have strengthened before moving up.

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Toyota offers the cautionary comparison. It entered the Truck Series in 2004, with Travis Kvapil delivering its first national-series win at Michigan that July, then stepped up to Cup in 2007.

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Even with that runway, the first Cup victory did not arrive until Kyle Busch won at Atlanta on March 9, 2008, in Toyota’s 40th Cup start and its first season with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Dodge has been through this before. When it returned in 2001 after 16 seasons away, it had spent roughly 500 days counting down to the Daytona 500 with Ray Evernham’s team as the factory flagship, yet its first win still took until Aug. 19, when Sterling Marlin won at Michigan for Chip Ganassi in the 23rd race of the season. This time, the runway is a matter of months.

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That is by design. Stellantis executive Tim Kuniskis admitted the company could have spent three years planning and testing, but opted to develop the program in real time on the track, conceding it would be far harder that way.

“Slow has never been part of Dodge DNA,” he said.

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Harvick was not dismissive of Kaulig itself, though. He credited the team for holding its own, with AJ Allmendinger doing much of the heavy lifting.

“And I will say that Kaulig has done good with being on an island by themselves with AJ Allmendinger,” he added. “They have done a really good job. A lot of that is on AJ. He’s a gangster. They lean on AJ to carry that thing. His back has to hurt.”

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Allmendinger has been central to Kaulig’s rise since joining in 2019, winning at the Indianapolis road course in 2021 and the Charlotte ROVAL in 2023. Kaulig announced Nov. 6 at Homestead that he will return in the No. 16 Dodge, with Ty Dillon, who has more than 300 Cup starts, staying in the No. 10.

The challenge is bigger than a new nameplate. Kaulig races Chevrolets in Cup today, so the switch brings new equipment, new engineering relationships and the pressure of carrying a factory flagship. Dodge is not expected to field more than those two full-time cars, so every lesson will be learned by a two-car operation.

The first public look arrives Dec. 4, when Dodge unveils its 2027 Cup car and livery at the Snowball Derby. Real answers will take longer, with the first on-track action expected at the Clash in February.

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Harvick has put a three-to-four-year clock on a first win, and Dodge has chosen to start the countdown in public.