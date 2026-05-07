Gianna Blaney Details Emotional Toll on Husband Ryan Blaney’s Racing While Facing Pregnancy Scare

Ryan Blaney and his wife, Gianna, found out in early 2025 that they were expecting a child, but their celebrations soon gave way to fear. Gianna began suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, a rare and serious condition that affects only around 2% of pregnancies. It made the pregnancy extremely difficult, with severe nausea, dehydration, and weight loss forcing her into frequent hospital visits. For Ryan Blaney, too, it became a challenging period as he tried to balance the fast-paced life of NASCAR with the struggles at home.

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Gianna, during a podcast appearance with Haley Dillon, revealed that things became so difficult at one point that she had to undergo IV transfusions at a clinic every week. None of it was public at the time. Fans only began suspecting something was wrong when Gianna, usually a regular presence at the track, suddenly stopped attending races on weekends.

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However, every weekend, Ryan showed up ready to race and still managed to win four races on his way to a sixth-place finish in the championship standings. All of it came while he was often away from his wife as she underwent treatment, relying on updates from her while trying to stay focused behind the wheel.

Samantha Busch, in her podcast, asked Gianna how Ryan Blaney dealt with all this, and she admitted it was stressful. “He has to somewhat turn off that life of his brain off when he’s in the car, and not think about it, but how do you not worry about your pregnant wife and baby when you know something is going on?”

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“So, I think it was a lot harder for him to deal with, especially because he couldn’t be there for a lot of the bad parts. For example, he got in the car on one of the race Sundays, and we had to have a code word for his crew chief and his spotter to give him the okay that I’m okay.”

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This was a particularly challenging part of the pregnancy because the child’s heart rate was not healthy, and Gianna had to be admitted to the hospital, where they could monitor the child. If the condition didn’t improve, Gianna would have to undergo an emergency C-section to save the child’s life.

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“He’s racing not knowing what was going on, so we had to give him code words, which would give him a peace of mind,” she concluded.

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Thankfully, nothing went wrong. On November 17, 2025, two weeks after the season ended, Ryan and Gianna welcomed little Charley into the world, who changed their lives forever.

Ryan Blaney on how baby Charley changed his mindset

In 2026, for the first time in his career, there was something bigger than what happened on the track every weekend for Ryan Blaney. Adjusting to parenthood was not easy, especially with both him and Gianna learning things as they went, but the experience also taught him one of the most important lessons of his life: how to be a father to his child.

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“It’s fun going through together, you and your partner not knowing anything. And learning from ground zero is really fun and rewarding. It’s changed my mentality on little wins in life. It’s easy to get down like ‘Gosh, we can’t do anything. I don’t know if we are doing the right thing,” he said in a January interview with veteran reporter Bob Pockrass.

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Blaney began to appreciate the little things in life. He also considers himself and his family fortunate that, despite all the fear and uncertainty they went through during the pregnancy, everything eventually turned out fine.

Blaney is not the only NASCAR driver whose outlook changed after becoming a father. Bubba Wallace, for one, admitted that parenthood made him realize there is more to life than racing. “It’s a nice perspective shift, a mentality shift to where I say this in the most positive way,” he said to CBS.

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Meanwhile, 2026 championship leader Tyler Reddick described fatherhood as a complete game-changer. “Having a kid makes you realize how much time you really don’t have in life. And you just try to make the most of it and take advantage of every free moment that you have, and maximize the time throughout the day that you spend doing whatever it is you’re trying to accomplish, and get back to being home and spending time with him…,” he said in an interview with Frontstretch.

Whether it is the perspective shift or simply a clearer state of mind, Blaney looks far better at this stage of the season than he did in 2025. The new father already has one win, three top-five finishes, and seven top-10s this year, while sitting fourth in the standings. At the same point last season, he had no wins, two top-five finishes, five top-10s, and was outside the top eight in points. So far, fatherhood seems to suit him well.