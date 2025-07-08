Ryan Blaney’s Wife Opens Up on Pregnancy Hardships Days After Announcement

Motherhood is the source of all creation, men and women alike, and it is one of the most beautiful parts of human life. But for every beautiful thing to sprout, there will always be hardships and struggles to overcome. From the day of fertilization, followed by the strength needed to carry a human life for 10 months, and finally bringing the baby home through the most painstaking process, is both beautiful and chaotic at the same time. And this time, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Champion, Ryan Blaney, and Gianna Tulio have the privilege of becoming parents.

The couple kept the secret for a while to reveal it at the best moment possible. They revealed the news on the 4th of July with Blaney’s wife Gianna Tulio posting a sweet video that showed beautiful fireworks followed by a blue flare that revealed that the baby is a boy. Blaney now joins his teammate Joey Logano, as well as Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Bubba Wallace, and many other drivers as a boy-dad! However, his wife is going through some tough times at the moment.

Ryan Blaney’s wife opens up about a McDonald’s incident

Fortunately for the couple, the due date for the baby’s arrival will be in the off-season, which has made Ryan Blaney excited for the winter. The 2023 champion shared his excitement, saying, “We’re in the winter, so that takes a lot of stress off. I can’t say we necessarily drew it up that way. I just kind of got fortunate on the timing of it. So hopefully, fingers crossed, it all goes to plan, and we can be kind of settled into the offseason by the time that the little one comes.” However, while in his pursuit of a championship, Blaney will have to be there for his wife during her pregnancy struggles.

In the recent Believe in Good Podcast with Haley Dillon, Ryan Blaney’s wife, Gianna, opened up about the struggles of being pregnant. Gianna said, “A lot of people are very surprised, but l also have to remind a lot of my friends that you can’t guess from my symptoms just because I do have this pregnancy disease. The hyperemesis gravidarum… It’s like 1 in 3% of pregnant women that get it. Of course, I’m one of the ones who have it, but I tell them like I’m just so sick, it has nothing to do with the gender of the baby.”

Gianna explains that she has severe nausea and vomiting because of her condition, called Hyperemesis Gravidarum. This condition is a common phenomenon affecting one in three pregnant women. She even cited an example where she felt like throwing up while visiting McDonald’s. “I went to McDonald’s to get a Happy Meal, and as soon as I pulled out of the drive-through, and took a bite of it, I threw up everywhere, while driving, and I quickly made a park. I was so mortified… Thankfully, I had the box. I was able to throw up in the box.”

To keep her urges under control, the doctors have prescribed some medicines and fluids to maintain her health. “Yeah, so they have me on about four prescriptions a day. I have to wear this little patch behind my ear if you see it… To help me with motion sickness and everything.” Adding to this, Gianna also explained how she has to take an IV bag for all her vitamins.

Tulio continued, “I have to get an IV bag once a week because I can’t keep down my prenatals, so I have to get all my vitamins through an IV bag.” An IV bag essentially delivers fluids, vitamins, and electrolytes directly into the bloodstream of a pregnant person, and is used to combat various pregnancy issues like the one Gianna is currently going through.

Well, Gianna’s motherhood journey is certainly off to a tough start. However, it will all be worth it in the end when baby Blaney becomes the first grandchild for her parents, a moment all the Tulios are incredibly excited for. Ryan Blaney explained how his older sister, Emma, has already given his parents, Dave and Lisa Blaney, two grandchildren, but Gianna would be the first one for her parents. Ryan Blaney said, “That’s like another level of pride as a parent, I feel like, and as a kid, too, giving your parents a grandchild and stuff like that. So my parents were excited, and her parents were extra-excited like I said, because it’s going to be their first grandchild.”

Well, we wish the Blaneys all the best with their parenthood journey, and we can’t wait to see whether baby Blaney will continue the family tradition of being a super-fast racecar driver.