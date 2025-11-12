Banked Oval Track Reportedly Confirmed for Brazil as Cities Battle to Host NASCAR & IndyCar

Since forever, NASCAR has always been a U.S. motorsport and ruled in that market, resonating with the American way of life. But lately, it’s been pushing boundaries overseas. After Brazil and Mexico, just look at the recent buzz that was generated when the demo race at Japan’s most famous Fuji Speedway was announced, which will feature stars like Jimmie Johnson. This global push signals bigger things ahead, especially when stock car fever is spreading south.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, Brazil’s motorsport scene is amplifying that fire with the same energy. As per the latest reports, a banked oval track is in the plans to develop, and some major cities are fighting to host NASCAR and IndyCar over there, dreaming of turning those local tracks into international hotspots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brazil’s cities gear up for NASCAR and IndyCar glory

In a fresh chat on the Grande Prêmio podcast during the F1 São Paulo weekend, CBA President Giovanni Guerra dropped details on Brazil’s motorsport future that have fans buzzing. He confirmed studies are underway for the country’s first true banked oval track, which was inspired by his Daytona 500 visit last year with NASCAR Brasil execs Carlos Col and Thiago Marques.

“There is healthy competition between São Paulo, Brasília, and Goinia to host a major series like IndyCar or NASCAR,” said Giovanni Guerra during the São Paulo F1 Grand Prix. “Our goal is to bring not only IndyCar but also a NASCAR race.”

Picture this: a proper inclined oval in the Centro-Oeste or Sul regions, built to U.S. specifications for high-banking action like the 500 Miles of Daytona. This push comes from Brazil’s growing NASCAR ties, as fans have seen in the past. The Brasil Series, which kicked off in 2023 with 21 races across nine rounds in 2025, used ovals at places like Curvelo to build skills and crowds. Guerra’s backing keeps it sports-focused, letting private organizations handle the construction while CBA handles rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guerra amped it up further, saying, “We are working towards having the first true oval track, with banking, as it should be. After learning about motorsports in the United States, I realized that Brazil needs something like this. There are studies underway to build this circuit in the Midwest or South of the country,” Giovanni Guerra highlighted.

The three competitors who are fighting for it:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

São Paulo’s Interlagos, an F1 and Stock Car staple, leads with its global pull and history of chaotic, fan-favorite races.

Brasília, fresh off reopening its track for Stock Car this month, wants itself in the spotlight of the capital’s scene.

Goinia eyes a MotoGP return in 2026; using that momentum, it wants to move ahead with oval-ready upgrades.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago via Reddit (u/Tarkus1998)

The fight boils down to prestige and economics. Hosting the Cup or Indy could draw 40,000-plus fans, spike merch sales, and cement Brazil as a global market, much like how NASCAR Brasil’s 2024 champs Gabriel Casagrande and Alex Seid earned invites to the NASCAR Awards.

This vision builds on the Brasil Series’ success, where private teams like Full Time Sports run Camaro and Mustang-bodied cars, pulling in talents like Rubens Barrichello. Past hurdles, like funding dips, are not there anymore because of private investments like Rio’s $250 million Guaratiba project eyeing FIA Grade 1 status. Guerra’s words point towards real progress, turning healthy competition into concrete plans that could land Brazil its oval legacy by the late 2020s.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Brazil gears up, NASCAR’s international calendar keeps filling with promise; take Mexico, where echoes of past races are fueling fresh dreams.

Mexico fans gear up for 2027 NASCAR return

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series debut at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez still echoes loudly in Mexico City, where 44,000 fans packed the stands. 90% of them were locals who were cheering Daniel Suárez on home turf. It was Mexico’s first points race since 1958, and it brought back memories of Xfinity’s 2005–2008 season that ended due to promotion issues.

As NASCAR announced its 2026 schedule, Mexico is not included due to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. But because of Mexico’s success in the 2025’s Cup race, promoters see 2027 as payback time.

CIE Group CEO Alejandro Soberón Kuri captured the vibe post-race, saying, “NASCAR was fantastic; it’s a great event. I think it’s something that can be built on.” He’s spot on with his take, as polls also show 80% of fans itching for more, drawn by Suárez’s 2014 Mexico Series win there and the track’s F1 history since 2015. Steady and smart promotion could mirror F1’s attendance rise, turning one-off hype into an annual tradition.

Mexico City Grand Prix boss Federico González Compeán pushed even harder: “One of the conversations and suggestions that we have made is, ‘Guys, open an office over here.’ Work the [region], develop the [region], and develop the space so you can increase the promotion from here to the States and from the States to here.”

A local NASCAR office makes sense. It would advertise the Mexico Series on platforms like FloRacing, making cross-border logistical transitions smoother. Whatever happens, fans are all in for the 2027 NASCAR return, dreaming of packed grandstands that blend the U.S. muscle with Mexican passion.