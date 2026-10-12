Being compared to Kyle Larson can be a blessing until the results fail to match the hype. Corey Day arrived in NASCAR with Larson’s backing and a coveted seat at Rick Hendrick’s organization, but his 2026 campaign soon became a test of patience.

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Early crashes, costly DNFs and inconsistent results raised questions about whether the 20-year-old was ready for the responsibility. Those doubts grew louder when Hendrick selected Connor Zilisch for the future No. 48 Cup seat instead of promoting Day. But with multiple wins in the No. 17 Chevy, back in the title race, the California driver is answering his critics on the racetrack.

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“And I think it’s very easy for people to, to kind of take that as, ‘Well, he’s no good,’ you know, ‘He shouldn’t be there.’ So, I’m glad I proved myself to all those people. Not that that was my goal, not that I care what they’re saying on X. Like, I think it’s funny. It doesn’t bother me in the slightest. Um, so yeah, just glad I could prove everyone wrong,” Day told reporters in a post-race press conference.

Day’s frustration with the criticism came after a season that had offered plenty of reasons for both optimism and concern. He had already won at Talladega and Dover, demonstrating the raw speed that attracted Hendrick’s attention. But contact with Carson Kvapil at EchoPark Speedway and Connor Zilisch at Circuit of the Americas put him under scrutiny, while further incidents disrupted his progress.

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The comparison with Larson only increased expectations. Larson had recommended Day to Hendrick after seeing his potential in dirt racing, but translating that ability to stock cars required time and experience. When Hendrick announced Zilisch as the driver for the No. 48 Chevrolet beginning in 2028, Day’s future became a talking point.

Zilisch had collected 10 O’Reilly Series victories in 2025, making him an obvious candidate for the coveted seat. Day, meanwhile, still had to demonstrate that his own development could match the promise that had earned him Hendrick’s support.

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His response this year has come through a remarkable late-season recovery. After winning at Las Vegas, Day arrived at Charlotte looking to build momentum, but his evening nearly unravelled after he was penalized for driving through multiple pit boxes following his Stage 1 victory. The penalty sent him backward and threatened to undo the progress he had made in the opening portion of the race. Instead of letting the setback dictate his night, Day and the No. 17 team worked their way back into contention.

Charlotte’s closing laps provided the clearest demonstration of Day’s progress. Justin Allgaier had been among the leading contenders, while Jesse Love remained firmly in the fight. Allgaier had led 54 laps and won Stage 2, but his handling deteriorated late, allowing Love to take control. A subsequent caution, triggered when Brent Crews hit the wall with a suspected tire issue, set up the decisive restart with 10 laps remaining.

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Day restarted in the top lane, with Love and Allgaier battling alongside one another ahead of him. He immediately found momentum, carrying his Chevrolet down the backstretch as the two leaders fought for position. Love got loose in front of Allgaier, disrupting their momentum and opening a narrow opportunity. Day seized it, driving deep to the inside and passing both cars into Turn 3 in a stunning three-wide move. In a matter of seconds, he went from chasing the leaders to controlling the race.

The job was not finished. Love stayed close over the remaining laps, looking for a way back past the No. 17 Chevrolet. Day kept his car ahead, managing the pressure to take the checkered flag and secure his fourth victory of the season. The win also marked his second consecutive triumph, following his dramatic late-race battle with Carson Kvapil at Las Vegas.

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The championship implications were just as significant. Day gained 35 points on leader Sheldon Creed at Charlotte and moved to within seven points of the top spot with four races remaining. He admitted he was surprised by how quickly he had closed the gap, explaining that he had expected to be in contention by the end if his team continued running well, but had not anticipated getting this close so soon.

Day insists that proving critics wrong was never his goal. Still, his recent results offer a compelling answer to those who questioned his place in Hendrick’s development program. He has not eliminated every mistake, but he has shown that he can recover from adversity, make decisive moves under pressure, and convert speed into victories.

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With the championship now within reach, the 20-year-old has an opportunity to turn that response into the biggest statement of his young NASCAR career.