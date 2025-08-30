Global Internet Sensation Makes Surprise Visit to Daytona Taking NASCAR Community By Storm

He met his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo, back in June 2023, after attending several of his matches. He joined Kate Scott, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards on UCL Today. He has even hit the hardwood, attending games that involve stars like LeBron James. And that 50m dash against Noah Lyles last November? Stunning. Though he lost, he walked out with respect from the track and field fans. So, by now, we are sure that you have guessed who we are talking about. Yes, it’s IShowSpeed, and he is now hitting up NASCAR!

On August 28, 2025, iShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins Jr., kicked off his “Speed Does America” tour with a bang. The 35-day livestreaming took a turn when Speed stumbled upon Tom Brady and ended up at Tom Brady’s Miami mansion, where the NFL legend surprised him with a rare Cristiano Ronaldo rookie card. That moment was a perfect storm of sports, streaming, and pure chaos, setting the tone for what was to come.

On day 2 of the tour, Speed was live from Daytona International Speedway, the holy grail of NASCAR. He wasn’t just a tourist; he was a guest of none other than Carson Hocevar, the rising star of Spire Motorsports. Together, they took the internet by storm. As Jeff Gluck tweeted, the boomers might not get it, but IShowSpeed is giving NASCAR a reach it hasn’t seen in years. With over 43 million YouTube subscribers and millions more on TikTok and Instagram, Speed’s livestreams regularly pull in hundreds of thousands of simultaneous viewers.

Now, as he hit the track, all of it was streamed live to Speed’s millions of followers, bringing NASCAR into the homes of fans who might never have considered tuning in otherwise. This kind of crossover is exactly what the sport needs to break into new audiences. When a social media powerhouse like Speed gets behind the wheel, literally and figuratively, it’s a game-changer, and here’s how it rolled.

On his visit, Speed met the Daytona president Frank Kelleher, took an extensive stadium tour, and rode around the track with NASCAR Cup Series driver Carson Hocevar, who guided him through the history of Daytona racing, the intricacies of pit stops, and what makes the 200-lap races so grueling. When Hocevar explained the length of a typical race, Speed’s reaction was unfiltered: “200 laps? My ears are bleeding. I can’t hear anymore.”

He even reviewed last week’s Ryan Blaney victory, clearly impressed by the scale and intensity of the sport, remarking on the sheer size of the venue and the complexity of race strategy. The fun didn’t stop there, though. Speed took the wheel of the Chevrolet provided by the NASCAR Racing Experience, hitting a top speed of 124 MPH and earning a certificate from Daytona to commemorate the feat. After completing his lap, he proudly proclaimed, “I f—— aced it.” And rightfully so, as the 2025 pole speed for the Daytona 500 was 182.745 mph, set by Chase Briscoe.

Hocevar even posted an Instagram story of the track with the caption, “still here trying to finish the race,” perfectly timed as news of Speed’s visit went viral. And Speed, incredibly viral as they say, is not the only one bringing NASCAR to a newer audience. We have another YouTube sensation thriving.

YouTube maverick is driving NASCAR into a younger generation

Cleetus McFarland, known for his high-octane YouTube channel, has seamlessly transitioned into the world of NASCAR, bringing a fresh and dynamic presence to the sport. In 2025, he made his ARCA Menards Series debut at Daytona International Speedway, driving the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing. Despite a challenging start with a crash that ended his race early, McFarland’s enthusiasm and commitment to the sport were evident.

His journey continued with a remarkable top-10 finish at Talladega Superspeedway, where he showcased his racing skills and resilience. Throughout these experiences, McFarland’s YouTube channel provided fans with an inside look into the challenges and triumphs of his racing endeavors, further bridging the gap between digital content creation and professional motorsports.

Beyond his racing achievements, McFarland’s unique personality has endeared him to the NASCAR community. In a memorable gesture, he gifted Dale Earnhardt Jr. two swans. ‘Cleo’ and ‘George,’ both elegant white swans, are now at the pond on Dale Jr.’s property, much to the delight of his daughters Isla and Nicole.

By embracing influencers who blend entertainment with authentic racing experiences, the sport is finding new ways to stay relevant, viral, and exciting. The checkered flag for the next generation of fans might not wave at the finish line; it’s already waving online.