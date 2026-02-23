Global Motorsport Legend Fuels NASCAR Debut Rumors as Honda Advances Cup Series Talks

Austin Dillon 3, Fahrer der NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series, nimmt am Cook Out 400 auf dem Richmond Raceway in Richmond VA teil NASCAR Cup Series Driver, Austin Dillon 3 races for the Cook Out 400 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond VA Copyright: imageBROKER/StephenxAxArcexGrind ibliqx11488154.jpg Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung Austin Dillon 3, Fahrer der NASCAR Cup Series, nimmt am Cook Out 400 auf dem Richmond Raceway in Richmond VA teil NASC imago images 0772888936 Bitte beachten Sie die gesetzlichen Bestimmungen des deutschen Urheberrechtes hinsichtlich der Namensnennung des Fotografen im direkten Umfeld der Veröffentlichung

NASCAR’s manufacturer race is heating up again. With RAM officially returning to the Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, NASCAR leadership has hinted that another major automaker is “very close” to joining the fold. This time, all eyes are on Honda. For years, the paddock has whispered that Honda is the mystery brand in advanced discussions, and now, those rumors are gaining fresh momentum thanks to a global racing star. His comments hint that a NASCAR debut isn’t too far.

Alex Palou knows a NASCAR jump won’t be easy

“I don’t think it would be that quick, but, yeah, maybe someday, hopefully we can find out and be as competitive as he is. I think I would struggle a lot. Like, I think the way the cars are, like how they handle, how they race, I think I would struggle.”

Alex Palou’s intrigue with NASCAR isn’t new, but this time, his curiosity came with a dose of honesty. When asked whether he could adapt to a Cup car as quickly as Kyle Larson adapted to an IndyCar, Palou didn’t sugarcoat it.

Truth is, he’s been flirting with the idea for a while. After winning the 2025 Indianapolis 500, Palou openly admitted he would “absolutely” be interested in testing a NASCAR ride. And maybe even running a road-course race someday. His comments on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour only fueled speculation that he’s eventually going to take the leap.

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Álex Palou 10 of Spain seen during the practice for the 2023 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis.

But even Palou knows it wouldn’t be a walk in the park. NASCAR Cup cars are a completely different beast. They’re heavy, they’re loud, they move air like a brick wall, and the racing is relentlessly physical.

Braking zones stretch out, tire management becomes a war of patience, and the drafting game is unlike anything in open-wheel racing. For someone at the top of their game, that’s a massive reset.

And here’s where things get even more interesting: Palou races for Chip Ganassi Racing, a team that has used Honda engines exclusively in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2017. Combine that with NASCAR’s ongoing manufacturer talks with Honda being the hottest rumored name, and the storyline practically writes itself.

Palou heads into the 2026 IndyCar season chasing yet another title after winning three straight championships through 2025 (four overall). If Honda joins the Cup Series, the question won’t be if Palou tests a stock car. It’ll be when.

Honda’s renewed IndyCar commitment

IndyCar’s newly announced multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda marks one of the most significant manufacturer shifts the series has seen in decades, and it may directly influence Honda’s parallel interest in NASCAR. The agreement doesn’t officially kick in until 2027, but 2028 will usher in an entirely new era: each manufacturer will own one charter, aligning with the debut of IndyCar’s next-gen chassis and engine package.

According to Doug Boles, the talks leading to this deal began about a year ago, shortly after he stepped in to oversee IndyCar operations.

At that time, he said, “We really didn’t know where the negotiations were going to go,” as the series was still navigating its new FOX TV deal and broader strategic direction. But discussions quickly centered around value. Not only competitive value, but long-term commercial value, manufacturers could justify in boardrooms.

Boles explained that while winning is important, Chevrolet and Honda needed tangible business justification beyond racing pride. With both spending tens of millions annually, the charter stake became that anchor serving as a guaranteed, appreciating asset tied to the series’ growth. This move was also critical in preventing Honda from walking away after its current deal expires in 2026.

The manufacturer had been openly frustrated in recent years, especially following the 2024 push-to-pass scandal and the 2025 rear attenuator penalties involving Team Penske. The creation of IndyCar’s Independent Officiating Board helped, but Honda emphasized its decision wasn’t based on any single factor.

Still, Honda made one thing crystal clear: staying in IndyCar does not shut the door on NASCAR. As Honda Racing Corporation USA president David Salters noted, “Joining IndyCar doesn’t preclude us from other things… We evaluate all series continuously.”

With both manufacturers locked in through at least 2030 (and each barred from selling their charters until then), IndyCar’s structure is stabilizing. But with field capacity capped at 27 entries, expansion becomes trickier, especially for non-charter teams like PREMA, whose 2026 status remains uncertain.

For NASCAR, though? This only strengthens the possibility that Honda’s long-running “advanced discussions” are headed toward a debut. And maybe, just maybe, a certain IndyCar megastar will follow.

