“Go 100% Stock”: Calls Mount for NASCAR to Ditch Modernity and Embrace Tradition

For decades, NASCAR Cup Series has walked a fine line between innovation and tradition. From the introduction of the Next Gen car to stage racing and playoff formats, the sport has continuously evolved. But, it was not always without pushback. Now, that debate is heating up again. Following a viral post suggesting sweeping changes, fans are once again calling for NASCAR to strip things back to its roots, reigniting the age-old question: has modernity gone too far in NASCAR?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fan pitches ‘Fix’ for NASCAR

A viral post aimed directly at NASCAR laid out what one fan called a “cheat code” to revive the sport’s popularity:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dear @NASCAR, here is the cheat code to higher viewership and packed stands:

Gen-4 car with modern technology 900+ HP, especially in qualifying X-Pipe with boom tubes Harder tire Get rid of stage racing no saving fuel Make Super Speedway racing great again”

The suggestions may sound nostalgic, but they come at a time when NASCAR is facing real concerns. Attendance has been a growing issue, highlighted earlier this season at the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. If you remember, large sections of the 146,000-seat venue sat empty, with roughly only 70,000 fans in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viewership trends paint a similar picture too. The 2025 Cup Series season averaged around 2.45 million viewers. This was a notable drop of nearly 15% compared to the previous year. The concerning thing is that there isn’t just one reason behind the dip that NASCAR can quickly fix.

Many fans point to the Next Gen car changing the on-track product, often leading to tighter draft-style racing with fewer natural overtakes. Others argue that stage racing and fuel-saving strategies have taken away from the raw, all-out competition that once defined the sport.

Beyond the track, broader factors are also at play. For instance, fragmented media coverage with cable and OTT sharing events, rising competition from series like Formula 1 and IndyCar Series, an aging fanbase, and increasing ticket prices. The viral post touches on many of these pain points, offering a back-to-basics approach.

But as expected, fans didn’t stop there. Instead, many had even stronger opinions on what NASCAR should do next.

NASCAR fans double down with bold (and wild) fixes

If the original “cheat code” post sparked conversation, the fan replies turned it into a full-blown wishlist for overhauling NASCAR. Some ideas leaned heavily into nostalgia. Others pushed things to the extreme.

“I say go to 100% stock cars that must be bought a local dealership on Wednesday before the race,” one fan suggested. They were essentially calling for a return to the sport’s original identity. The idea reflects a growing desire to eliminate engineered parity and bring back raw, unpredictable racing with true “stock” vehicles.

Another fan invoked history, pointing to Bill Elliott’s legendary 212 mph lap at Talladega Superspeedway in 1987. “Your proposal is fine, but there’s a simpler one. Bill Elliot, who sold more Fords than any human ever did or ever will, drove a stock car (a term that used to mean something) 212 mph at Talladega in 1987. That’s what people want to see: man, moment, machine,” they said.

That sentiment ties directly into horsepower debates. NASCAR has reduced power from over 900 HP in the past to around 670 HP with the current package (with slight increases in 2026 at selected events), leaving many fans craving the raw speed and throttle control of earlier eras.

Not every suggestion agreed with the original post, though. “Softer tires. Not harder tires,” another fan argued, highlighting how tire wear can actually improve racing. Softer compounds degrade faster, forcing drivers to manage grip, vary lines, and create more passing opportunities. This is what many feel is missing in today’s more controlled racing environment, with drafting racing currently seen in NASCAR.

Others wanted a complete shake-up of the schedule: “Put 2-4 races per year on dirt. Let’s see these boys race for real!” the comment said. Well, it’s not an entirely new concept. NASCAR’s early years featured hundreds of dirt races (489 to be precise) until they were phased out completely in 1970. However, recent experiments like Bristol’s dirt configuration proved there’s still appetite for it. And NASCAR should definitely visit dirt tracks to add excitement to the otherwise pavement-based calendar.

Taken together, these reactions reveal something deeper than just complaints. Fans aren’t just criticizing the current version of NASCAR. Instead, they’re imagining a version that feels more raw, more unpredictable, and ultimately, more connected to its roots.

What do you think? Do you have any suggestions of your own to ‘Make NASCAR Great Again?’