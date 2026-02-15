“Go to His Fu*cking Pit”: Female NASCAR Star Lashes Out at “Idiot” Driver After Daytona Wreckfest

“Whoever that fcking idiot was go to his fcking pit! Why would he fcking do that?! Ruined our fcking race! Sorry everyone…great work,” Natalie Decker fumed over the radio, directing her rage squarely at Sam Mayer moments after being swept into one of the biggest wrecks of the night. The frustration was raw, unfiltered, (and somewhat understandable), because what unfolded at Lap 92 was the kind of Daytona disaster that ends races and ignites tempers.

The chaos began entering Turn 1 when Ryan Sieg, running eighth, was tapped from behind by Jeb Burton, sending him spinning across the nose of the field. What followed was a chain-reaction crash that collected a long list of contenders: Brandon Jones, Justin Allgaier, Natalie Decker, Sam Mayer, Jeremy Clements, and Taylor Gray, among them. The impact between Mayer and Decker at the tail end of the wreck was particularly violent, leaving both cars crippled and the track littered with debris.

It marked the fourth caution of the NASCAR race and the first red flag of the evening as officials halted the field for extensive cleanup. Adding fuel to the fire, Mayer keyed up his own radio moments later: “Got no brakes. Apparently, the 35 [Natalie Decker] doesn’t either.”

Fans immediately jumped in, many accusing Decker of braking too late under caution, echoing comments made live by broadcasters, who pointed to replays showing Mayer’s No. 41 taking massive damage as the field slowed. For Decker, the moment was especially heartbreaking.

The Daytona NASCAR race weekend marked another step in her comeback after stepping away from full-time competition to welcome her son, Levi, last February. She only recently returned to NASCAR, finishing 22nd in her August Daytona run. The physical and emotional grind of motherhood, she has said, reshaped her entire outlook.

What was meant to be a triumphant return turned into a fiery, frustrating flashpoint. No doubt, it will follow both drivers into the next race weekend.