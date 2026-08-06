“Got… Away From Who We Are”: New NASCAR CEO Trying to Undo Past Mistakes That Cost the Sport

Ever since NASCAR got out of the lawsuit last year, things have been different. They have a new CEO in Steve O’Donnell, and under the new leadership, new reforms and changes have been swift. NASCAR brought back the Chase, they added a points race to North Wilkesboro and are working to improve the Next Gen car. But how did NASCAR find itself away from its fans and the core identity in the first place?

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Steve O’Donnell, while speaking on Bussin’ With The Boyz made an honest confession. “I think we got a little bit away from who we are, right? So when I was growing up in NASCAR, you had guys like Mike Helton, Jim Hunter, kind of old school guys who, when you went to racetrack… As the sport exploded, we went to some new places which were great but kind of left some of the fans and we didn’t message it the right way.”

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NASCAR cut practice sessions and rotated the Clash to venues like the LA Coliseum, chasing new audiences. But Chicago Street Race flopped, signaling the strategy was backfiring. Things reached a boiling point when teams didn’t see eye to eye with NASCAR executives, especially on charter negotiations.

This later turned into a major lawsuit as 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsport joined forces against NASCAR. Eventually, the teams got the evergreen charters, and then there was a sudden positive change within the garage. “Had a lawsuit last year, and so everybody went to the garage and everybody went their own way, and now that’s changed. We’re not always going to agree, right? But people are coming in, talking.” O’Donnell added.

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NASCAR Hall of Famers, Mark Martin and Dale Earnhardt Jr played a crucial role in bringing the Chase format back. Even Denny Hamlin, collaborated with the sanctioning body. He’s often critical of NASCAR’s plans and tactics, but they are now working together in rolling out a new superspeedway package.

Moreover, the sport is now working towards bringing back the magic of good-ole days. Speedweeks at Daytona will be back on the 2027 schedule. This means week-long racing festivities for the fans to kick-start the season. In 2026, the Cup Series returned to Chicagoland Speedway—a direct reversal of the Chicago Street Race experiment.

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NASCAR understands the revival of the great American sport can’t be done alone. They need drivers, fans and the entire NASCAR industry to rally towards a common goal. Don’t expect a rapid surge in TV ratings or attendance on the racetracks just yet. But things are getting back on track slowly and steadily.