Two hundred Cup wins and seven championships have never been enough to get Richard Petty into certain rooms. On Tuesday night in Raleigh, he walked into one where none of that counted. There was no starting grid, no pace car and no checkered flag, and nobody was there to talk about horsepower. The evening belonged to something Petty built far from the racetrack.

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“Tonight, The King was honored with the North Carolina Award for Public Service, the highest honor the Governor and the State of North Carolina can bestow. A blessing to share this night with family and so many exceptional people” Petty wrote via his X account.

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Petty shared the message alongside photographs from Tuesday, November 17, at Raleigh’s Lenovo Center, where Governor Josh Stein presented him with the North Carolina Award for Public Service, the state’s highest civilian honor. For a man known simply as “The King,” the night was built entirely around what he has given back.

Richard Petty was honored for public service on Tuesday, alongside a retired lieutenant general and a former NC State chancellor. The King sharing a category with Kevin Vereen and Randy Woodson is the kind of company NASCAR does not usually keep. Petty was one of six North Carolinians recognized across four categories, and the rest of the list runs just as wide.

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The North Carolina General Assembly created the award in 1961 to recognize significant contributions to the state and the nation across Fine Arts, Literature, Public Service and Science. More than 300 men and women have received it since. According to the North Carolina Motorsports Association, Richard Petty is the first figure from motorsports to join that list.

The racing record alone is staggering. Petty collected 200 Cup Series wins, seven championships (1964, 1967, 1971, 1972, 1974, 1975 and 1979) and seven Daytona 500 victories.

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In 1967, he won 27 times, including ten in a row. His 200th victory came at Daytona’s Firecracker 400 in July 1984, with President Ronald Reagan in attendance. NASCAR‘s Hall of Fame welcomed him in its inaugural 2010 class.

Petty’s North Carolina ties run deep. Born in 1937 in Level Cross, he grew up around Petty Enterprises, the family race team founded by his father, Lee Petty, a three-time Cup champion who won the first Daytona 500 in 1959. Richard built on that foundation, and the Petty name became shorthand for racing in the state.

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Richard Petty’s legacy extends beyond NASCAR

That is where Victory Junction comes in. Located in Randleman, North Carolina, the camp opened in 2004 and offers children with serious medical conditions and chronic illnesses a traditional summer camp experience, with medical support built around each camper’s needs.

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Kyle and Pattie Petty founded it in memory of their son Adam, Richard’s grandson and a fourth-generation Petty racer, who died in a 2000 practice crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway at age 19. The annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America has long raised money for the camp.

That backstory explains why the Public Service category fits. The award recognizes what recipients give rather than what they win, and Victory Junction turned a family tragedy into a place where children facing illness get to simply be kids.

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Petty has been honored for his work beyond the track before. President George H.W. Bush awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1992. He received the Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary’s Award in 2003 and the American Legion’s Good Guy Award in 2014.

Roger Penske later became the second motorsports figure to receive the Medal of Freedom, from President Donald Trump in 2019.

Records fall, and drivers come and go, but a camp where seriously ill children can swim, ride horses, and just be kids never shows up in a points standing. The newest honor speaks to what Richard Petty has built for others, in the state that raised him.