Greg Biffle Investigation Takes Dramatic Turn as Close Friend Allegedly Emerges in Fraud Suspicion

By the time Greg Biffle found his name in an obituary, he was known for two things. First was his NASCAR career, and the other was the relief work that he carried out in the mountains of North Carolina after Hurricane Helene in 2024. He and his wife, Christina Grosu, died in a plane crash on December 18, 2025, along with several others. In the months since, a burglary took place which led to an investigation into the criminal act, and some major details have come to light.

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This Looks Like an Inside Job from the Start

According to search warrants reviewed by WBTV, within an hour of the crash, passwords, phone numbers, and email addresses linked to Biffle and Grosu’s bank accounts were all changed. At 2 a.m. the morning after his death, an email reading, “I heard you’re dead. Rest in hell,” was sent to Biffle’s account.

Four checks were cashed after Grosu’s Venmo account was also manipulated, and suspicious transactions were recorded across multiple bank branches in different states. The break-in happened after that.

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On January 7, 2026, at night, a woman entered Greg Biffle’s 13,000-square-foot estate in Mooresville, North Carolina. Security footage placed her inside for nearly six hours. Based on her movements, it could be deduced that she was already familiar with the house. She avoided camera angles, skipped over obvious valuables, and headed directly toward Biffle’s personal closet and a hidden safe room.

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She then left with $30,000 in cash, two Glock handguns, NASCAR memorabilia, and jewelry.

It was a family friend who discovered the home ransacked the following evening and contacted emergency services.

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According to detectives, this was not a random break-in. The woman under suspicion is closely connected to a man who once was Biffle’s helicopter co-pilot during the Hurricane Helene relief efforts. This was Aaron Lloyd. They had flown approximately 60 rescue missions together, delivering medical supplies, Starlink units, and food to families stranded in the flood-hit mountains. Biffle had been given the nickname “Batman” for that work.

That trust and access may have given the suspect knowledge about the home’s layout, his accounts, and his personal routines. As for the current situation, the fraud and burglary are both being treated as a coordinated effort. Detectives allege that hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen in total, extending well beyond what was taken from the home.

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The suspect vanished amid the Greg Biffle investigation that is still ongoing

Once surveillance images from the break-in were released to the public in early 2026, the person of interest fled town during a historic snowstorm. She abandoned her home and skipped a planned gathering with mutual friends.

On April 23, 2026, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at a Denver, North Carolina, address and a Mooresville business. From there, they seized tablets and hard drives for analysis.

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As of May 1, 2026, no arrests have been made. Her name has not been published by major outlets, including WBTV, which confirmed it is withholding identities until any formal charges are filed. However, in another source, it is mentioned that she is Lloyd’s wife, Kayelee Lloyd. She is, however, a person of interest, and the digital evidence collected so far is being examined.

Biffle’s niece, Jordan Biffle Carpenter, is currently managing the estate and has been cooperating with law enforcement throughout the ordeal. Her attorney confirmed that she is “committed to supporting a thorough and accurate resolution” for the case, while also adding that the investigation should not invite public comment at the moment.