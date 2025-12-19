Greg Biffle Plane Tragedy: What Might Have Caused the Crash That Killed the NASCAR Champ and His Family

The festival of joy is just around the corner, yet grief has visited NASCAR first. Greg Biffle has been many things – from a star-studded stock car racer collecting 50 trophies to a dedicated community builder aiding people in need, like during the 2024 Hurricane Helene. Hearts are heavy as the man who made an impact in NASCAR and beyond is no more. The manner of his passing is in a state of intrigue, with details of the plane crash still emerging.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Probing the Greg Biffle tragedy

Turbine Traveller posted some details of the plane crash involving Greg Biffle. “Cessna 550 Citation II N257BW has crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport (SVH). The aircraft was carrying six occupants — five fatalities have been confirmed so far by local media. Flight tracking data shows the jet returned to the airport shortly after takeoff, suggesting a possible in-flight issue. Airport officials confirmed the crash occurred at approximately 10:15 AM local time. The FAA is en route and will lead the investigation into the cause of the accident.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Greg Biffle was on the plane with his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder and Emma. Although authorities are still claiming that it is ‘believed’ that Biffle was on the plane, people on the ground visually confirmed that Biffle entered the plane before takeoff. Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth. No clear information is available yet about who was piloting the plane.

According to FlightRadar24 on X, ADS-B data is limited as altitude data was unavailable from the aircraft from 15:10:10 UTC to 15:13:56. There was also limited vertical speed data during that time. Granular data shows that the aircraft’s vertical speed, or the rate of change in altitude, was spotty shortly after takeoff. These circumstances could indicate potential instability from mechanical failure, pilot issues, or other factors, leading to loss of control and the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Aviation Safety Network posted the weather conditions and other factors that may have caused the crash in an article. “At 1035, about 3 minutes after the accident, the SVH automated surface observing system reported a calm wind, 1.75 mile surface visibility, heavy rain, a 400 ft above ground level (agl) scattered ceiling, a 1000 ft agl overcast ceiling, temperature 6°C, dew point 4°C, and an altimeter setting of 30.19 inches of mercury.”

The Cessna Citation II (N257BW) plane, built in 1981, is a popular mid-sized business jet with an excellent reputation, aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said. It has two engines and typically seats six to eight passengers. Statesville Regional Airport, where the crash unfolded, is about 45 miles north of Charlotte and has no control tower. Pilots are required to self-report their position on and near the airport using a common radio frequency.

ADVERTISEMENT

While information is still unfolding around the tragedy, the local administration is taking steps.

A hands-on effort is underway

Greg Biffle’s passing has sent shockwaves across not only NASCAR but the community as well. Officials like Governor Josh Stein, US Representative Richard Hudson, and NASCAR have rolled out condolence messages. And other entities are taking up the responsibility to probe the harrowing crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NTSB is launching a go team to investigate the fatal crash of a Cessna Citation C550 jet in Statesville, North Carolina. The team expects to arrive on scene tonight and Member Michael Graham will be spokesperson on scene. NTSB will hold a media briefing tomorrow, time and location will be shared on this account once finalized,” NTSB Newsroom posted on X.

The FAA also updated, “A Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina around 10:20 a.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 18. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and provide any updates.”

As details unravel around the tragedy, NASCAR fans and other people are grieving the loss of an icon. May Greg Biffle and his family rest in peace.