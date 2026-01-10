Greg Biffle’s Closest Confidant Makes Emotional Confession Ahead of Daytona 500

With the Daytona 500 just over a month away, the spotlight is once again fixed on NASCAR’s biggest stars, headline-grabbing storylines, and championship contenders preparing for the sport’s most important race. But away from the glitz and prediction charts, there are quieter, deeply personal journeys unfolding. These are the ones that are fueled not by trophies but by unfinished promises.

One such story now carries an unmistakable emotional weight following the tragic death of Greg Biffle. As teams prepare for Speedweeks, Biffle’s closest confidant, Cleetus McFarland, finds himself carrying more than just competitive ambition into Daytona. He’s carrying a mission the two once shared – to reach the Daytona 500 together – and now, to see it through alone.

“Be Like Biff”: Cleetus McFarland carries a promise to Daytona

“The back of my car says ‘Be Like Biff’ today, and I’m carrying our mission of getting to the Daytona 500. That’s what we started with. So, I gotta finish it.”

Those words, shared with raw honesty, now define Cleetus McFarland’s journey more than any lap time ever could. What once felt like an ambitious, almost playful dream between friends has turned into a deeply personal mission. McFarland isn’t just chasing speed anymore. He’s chasing closure.

In 2025, McFarland took tangible steps toward that dream by competing in four ARCA Menards Series races. In 2026, he’s doubling down, set to run five races with Rette Jones Racing. This week at Daytona International Speedway, he’s back in the car for a two-day ARCA test, sharing the track with seasoned prospects and rising talents alike.

Progress, as you may be aware, hasn’t been glamorous. At last year’s Ride the ‘Dente 200, McFarland qualified 27th and finished 30th, after being involved in a multi-car crash on lap 18. But the result never told the full story. The effort did.

Long before the headlines, McFarland openly documented his aspirations on YouTube, laying out a long-term goal of racing in the Daytona 500. Greg Biffle wasn’t just a cameo in those videos; he was a constant presence offering guidance, credibility, and belief. After Biffle’s passing, McFarland honored that bond with an emotional tribute video, reflecting on how deeply “The Biff” shaped both his racing path and his life.

Despite his massive online following and the sponsorship pull that could potentially fast-track him into a Cup Series seat, McFarland has remained firm in his approach. He wants to earn it. No shortcuts. No sudden leaps. ARCA, for now, is where the work continues.

Greg Biffle and Cleetus McFarland shared no blood relation. Still, what bound them together ran deeper than family ties. And now, every lap McFarland runs feels like a conversation unfinished and one he’s determined to complete at Daytona.

A Friendship Built Fast, Forged Even Faster

According to a Facebook post by Greg Biffle on June 25 last year, the friendship that now carries so much emotional weight began just a year earlier (2024). Biffle first crossed paths with Cleetus McFarland at Stafford Speedway during the New England 900, an event later renamed the Cleetus McFarland New England 900, a symbolic passing of sorts. The 2025 edition delivered drama of its own, with RFK Racing Cup Series driver Ryan Preece edging out Biffle for the win while McFarland watched the veterans battle at the front.

From that moment on, things moved quickly. What started as mutual respect turned into collaboration on and off the racetrack. When Hurricane Helene tore through North Carolina in September 2024, Biffle and McFarland didn’t just offer words. They mobilized. Using their personal helicopters, the duo led large-scale disaster relief efforts, delivering aid directly to communities cut off from help. It was a rare glimpse into the character behind the helmets. They were racers using their resources for something bigger than results.

After McFarland’s 30th-place finish at Daytona last year, Biffle doubled down on mentorship. Alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., he helped guide McFarland through unfamiliar territory, with appearances at Talladega and Bristol following soon after. Biffle understood how steep the learning curve was and never sugarcoated it.

“Hopefully, we can make it further than 20 laps. That’s the first thing I’m hoping for,” Greg Biffle said. “It’s hard to explain everything to somebody that’s never done it before in that short a time, but he’s done a great job. I think he learned a tremendous amount at Daytona. And the fact that you know when an accident happens, you can’t avoid it. The car won’t react that fast and won’t get around it.”

Now, with Biffle gone, those lessons carry extra weight. Every lap McFarland turns now at Daytona will be layered with memory, responsibility, and purpose. What began as a one-year friendship has become a lifelong mission, and McFarland is determined to see through, all the way to Daytona.