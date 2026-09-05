Greg Biffle’s Ex-Wife Unmasks Heartbreaking Details in $10 Million Lawsuit Against the NASCAR Legend’s Estate

A 14-year-old girl asked not to board the flight. Her father insisted. Hours later, the jet crashed, killing all seven aboard. The initial reaction to Greg Biffle’s death in a plane crash in December was shock and dismay. As the details of the crash have started to unravel, the reaction has quickly shifted to absolutely baffling.

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The latest update in the string of things that have come to light since the crash on December 18, 2025, is that the estate of Greg Biffle is now caught up in multiple lawsuits for wrongful death amounting to $40 million.

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TMZ reported that Greg Biffle’s ex-wife Nicole is seeking $10 million from his estate after the death of their 14-year-old daughter Emma in the crash. Nicole has asked a North Carolina court to block any further distribution of Biffle’s estate to ensure enough money remains for her claims.

In the lawsuit, Nicole claims that her daughter was sick with flu-like symptoms the day before the crash. Nicole claims that her daughter asked not to take the trip, but Biffle was “insistent that Emma accompany him.” Nicole alleged that the jet crashed because of negligence from Biffle and others.

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This is the third wrongful death case filed against Biffle’s estate after lawsuits were filed by the estates of pilot Dennis Dutton and his son Jack Dutton for a combined $30 million. Biffle was travelling with his wife Cristina, son Ryder, daughter Emma, and right-hand man Craig Wadsworth to Sarasota, Florida when the jet crashed minutes after takeoff from Statesville Regional Airport.

While Dutton detected an issue and attempted to turn back, official investigations soon uncovered critical mechanical and operational breakdowns.

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Preliminary NTSB findings and lawsuit allegations point to multiple failures

According to preliminary findings by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Cessna Citation 550 jet suffered from cockpit instrument problems, including the altitude indicator. The NTSB also reported that the flight lacked a properly qualified second-in-command pilot, with passengers having helped share control tasks. Lawsuits allege that 22-year-old Jack Dutton, who held only a private pilot certificate, was occupying the co-pilot seat when critical pre-flight warnings were disregarded.

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It was claimed that Jack saw the faulty altitude indicator and told his father during takeoff, but the pilot allegedly ignored the warning and departed into low-visibility weather without an active IFR flight plan or ATC clearance. Once in the air, the pilot admitted multiple instruments were malfunctioning, leaving the unqualified co-pilot to assist during a chaotic emergency. These alarming allegations have now entangled both estates in a bitter legal battle to assign ultimate blame.

Based on the alleged negligence on the captain’s part, Biffle’s ex-wife’s lawsuit has both the estates of Biffle and Dutton entangled until a court can ascertain who is legally responsible for the crash. The NTSB’s preliminary findings make it clear that there was enough evidence of faulty instruments, but the final determination is not yet released.

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The pilot did make the attempt to get back to the airport, but the jet lost altitude rapidly and hit multiple objects in its path before going up in flames, leaving all seven on board dead. Adding a sick twist to an already horrible story, authorities are also investigating a burglary at Biffle’s Mooresville home that occurred just hours after the fatal crash, where thieves stole cash, firearms, and racing memorabilia.

For NASCAR fans and those who watched Biffle race to his 19 Cup victories, it is a shame that Biffle’s legacy will be remembered more for the crash in which he lost his family and his own life instead of a racing career that was gritty with wins across ten tracks over 20 years.