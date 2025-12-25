Greg Biffle’s Loved Ones Receive Heartbreaking Mail Days After Plane Crash Tragedy

Imagine opening up your mailbox this Christmas, and the first thing you see is a holiday card from Greg Biffle. No words needed, it would be a tough pill to swallow. But this is exactly what Ron Herbert’s family, along with many others, experienced today.

The Biffle Family had taken off in their Cessna 550 Citation II on their way to meet popular YouTuber Cleetus McFarland. However, the plane faced some unknown issues shortly after takeoff and crashed while attempting to land back at the airport. This happened during the seasonal holidays, and as Christmas approached, the fans learned something new, which brought tears to many eyes.

New revelation about Greg Biffle makes families emotional on Christmas

As the holidays approached, Biffle and his family sent out holiday cards to their loved ones. As Christmas finally arrives, families are receiving those holiday cards in their mailboxes, weeks after the Biffle family’s tragic passing. This has been tough to process for many, as Ron Herbert shared on his social media:

“I received this in the mail today. My words can’t say enough about the family.”

On that card was the sweetest message ever by the Biffle family to the Herberts.

“We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer. We hope you have a great New Year! Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Herbert (@redrocksron)

That simple and sweet message hit like a rock to Herbert and all of those who feel his loss today.

Greg Biffle had incredible racecraft on the track. Though he never won the Cup Series championship, he came close multiple times, even finishing in second place back in 2005. He raced full-time till the end of the 2016 season, and returned to the grid for a part-time run in 2022.

This was the same year that he would get married to Cristina Grossu, who was also on the plane. Joining the couple were their children, Emma and Ryder, along with three others. Unfortunately, none of the seven passengers survived the devastating crash.

Biffle was also a trained and licensed pilot; however, he wasn’t licensed to fly jets such as the Cessna 550, in which the family was traveling. It remains debated if he was present in the cockpit with the captain, as the NTSB continues with its investigation. There were three people with a license on the plane, and it’s not known yet who was flying.

Biffle’s passing put NASCAR fans into mourning. Even weeks after the plane crash, which claimed the lives of him and his family, new details keep emerging, and with each one of them, the fans seem to miss their hero further. A recent emotional update was shared by Cleetus McFarland himself.

Cleetus McFarland’s heartwarming tribute to the Biffle Family

Understandably, Biffle’s death was tragic for Garrett Mitchell, also known by his more popular alias, Cleetus McFarland. The family had left their home in a private jet to meet and have lunch that day with him. In fact, it was McFarland who broke the news on social media, confirming Greg Biffle was present on the plane with his family.

Days after the tragedy, McFarland shared an emotional tribute to his late friend.

“The last year and a half with him has been some of the greatest moments of my life. I am lucky to have had him as a mentor, and a close friend. I’ve never met someone I had so much in common with,” McFarland wrote.

He had been a close friend of the family and also knew Biffle’s wife, Cristina. McFarland also mentioned her, saying, “His wife Cristina was an absolute pleasure to be around and an amazing mother. There’s so much more to say, but here’s some of our best moments. We love you guys so much. It’s an absolute tragedy we had to lose the Biffles like this.”

Biffle had built up quite a persona among his fans. After his efforts to help the stranded people in Hurricane Helene, he became a national hero. In fact, owing to his humanitarian efforts, Biffle was named the recipient of the 2024 Myers Brothers Award.

Regardless of the award, the fans noticed his work. In fact, many claimed on social media that NASCAR should institute a memorial award to honor Biffle’s legacy.

Biffle’s passing has left a permanent void in the NASCAR world. The emotion that fans have shared on social media upon families receiving Biffle’s holiday cards speaks volumes. Apart from being a strong driver, Biffle’s cheerful personality and the always-smiling face will never be eradicated from the fans’ hearts.c