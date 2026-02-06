Greg Biffle’s Surprise Appearance Leaves NASCAR Fans Emotional Amidst ‘Hurtful’ RAM Rumors

Soon it will be two months since NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle tragically passed away, but his legacy continues to live on throughout the racing world. Fans were recently surprised and emotional when the driver made a surprise appearance where he was not expected to be seen.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In November 2025, Biffle hosted a group of young drivers through the NASCAR Hall of Fame. He appeared as a featured guest in episode six of Kaulig Racing & RAM’s Race for the Seat. The team dedicated the episode to the driver’s memory.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production of the episode placed him at the center of the program as both host and mentor. He captured his reflections on a career that spanned NASCAR’s top three national series. Producers dedicated the episode to Biffle and his family following the fatal plane crash that claimed his life in December 2025.

The footage in the episode is a lasting record of the champion sharing knowledge with the next generation. Biffle went into detail about his career, highlighting specific parts.

“I started racing NASCAR in 1998. I ran the Truck Series for three years and won the championship, then competed in the Xfinity Series for two years and won that championship as well. After that, I raced in the Cup Series for 13 years,” said Biffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasized the importance of having patience and awareness on the track.

“I’ve seen a lot of drivers lose focus. They win a few races and get overconfident. Don’t forget how hard you worked to earn that opportunity,” said Biffle.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Many of Biffle’s fans expressed their hurt and sadness amidst the news that once would’ve meant a lot in the racing world. It is now no more than a twist of the knife.

Fans react to Biffle’s surprise appearance

“I just finished watching the episode. And it hit me. At the end of the Hall of Fame tour. He said he looks forward to seeing who wins and goes on to getting the seat. But sadly that’s not possible now,” said one fan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to this comment, another fan replied with, “It’s hard because the rumors in the graage was he was gonna race the free agent truck some as well.”

The original commenter confirmed hearing the rumors. The rumor was that Biffle would be racing once again, adding hurt to the already tragic scenario.

“Yes. I found that out shortly after I clicked on this post,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of the hurtful rumors, other fans continued to express their sadness upon coming across this episode. Their hurt emenating no matter how bittersweet it is.

“Now I’m sad,” said one fan.

“I could see how much fun he had being part of this – just another reason to miss him all over again,” said another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the plethora of comments saying how much it hurt were more comments expressing gratitude. Their gratitude was for being able to see ‘The Biff’ in his element.

“Just got to this part. It was quite a pleasant surprise,” a fan wrote.

Although the fans of the NASCAR world and those involved will never know the full truth about whether Biffle would have been racing again, they can have one final behind-the-scenes glimpse of seeing him do what he loves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biffle wasn’t flying the plane

A report released last Friday confirmed that Biffle was not flying his own jet when it crashed in December.

A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board concluded that while an experienced pilot was in control, the person sitting in the right seat was not qualified as a copilot. Biffle and the retired airline pilot at the controls, Denis Dutton, and his son Jack, who were licensed pilots, noticed problems with the gauges malfunctioning on the Cessna C550 before it crashed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NTSB made it clear that Jack Dutton was sitting in the copilot seat. Neither Dutton nor Biffle had the right endorsement on their pilot’s license to serve as a copilot on that plane, and the younger Dutton had flown just 175 hours. Jeff Guzzetti, an aviation safety consultant who used to investigate crashes for both the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration, said he believes the lack of an experienced copilot may have been a key factor in the crash.

The cause of the problems with the plane isn’t clear at this stage in the investigation. NTSB experts have only just begun to dig into what actually caused the crash.