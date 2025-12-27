Greg Biffle’s Surviving Family Makes a Selfless Appeal With Public Calls for Help

December 18, 2025. The date will be remembered as a black day for NASCAR as one of its 75 Greatest Drivers, Greg Biffle, along with his wife, two children (Emma and Ryder), and three others, when their small private jet crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the motorsports world, leaving fans, peers, and loved ones struggling to process an unimaginable loss.

In the days that followed, grief gave way to quiet reflection. And now, to a deeply moving request from Biffle’s surviving family. As official obituaries are released and plans for a celebration of life take shape, the family’s focus has turned outward, urging compassion, generosity, and remembrance through causes that held profound meaning for Greg, Cristina, and their children.

Remembering Greg Biffle through his legacy

In the wake of unimaginable loss, Greg Biffle’s surviving family has chosen a path that reflects the values he and his wife, Cristina Grossu, lived by. Selflessness, service, and quiet generosity. Amidst the final services being handled by Cavin-Cook, the family made a heartfelt appeal, encouraging those wishing to honor Greg and his wife to support causes that defined who they were away from the racetrack.

Donations in Greg and Cristina Biffle’s memory are being directed to the American Red Cross and Lake Norman Humane. These are two organizations that are deeply tied to Greg’s personal mission. The Red Cross was more than a charity he endorsed; it was a cause he championed for nearly a decade. As a national spokesperson for blood drives, Biffle proudly carried the Red Cross logo on his iconic No. 16 car, using his platform to promote blood and platelet donation and inspiring countless fans to roll up their sleeves and give.

Lake Norman Humane represented another side of Biffle’s heart. A longtime board member, Greg played a hands-on role in helping build the organization’s facilities in Mooresville, North Carolina. The 501(c)(3) nonprofit has since saved and rehomed thousands of animals, a mission that aligned perfectly with his lifelong love for pets and animal welfare.

That spirit of service extended far beyond structured charities. Through the Greg Biffle Foundation, he provided grants to humane societies across the country. After stepping away from NASCAR, he didn’t slow down. Instead, he showed up wherever help was needed.

From delivering relief supplies and conducting rescue missions in Jamaica to helping transport displaced animals, Greg was often first on the scene. His most profound impact came during Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. During this tragedy, he risked his own safety to help stranded families. It was never about headlines. It was simply who Greg Biffle was.

In grief, the family’s appeal feels less like a request and more like an invitation – to carry forward the legacy of a man who never thought twice about helping someone else.

Honoring Emma Biffle’s legacy

As the Biffle family continues to navigate an unimaginable loss, they have also shared details on how to honor the life of young Emma Biffle in ways that reflect who she was and what she loved most. Emma’s services are being handled separately by Raymer Kepner Funeral Home. A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at the Cain Center, 21348 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, North Carolina.

The gathering is expected to be a quiet, heartfelt moment of remembrance for family, friends, and the wider community whose hearts Emma touched. In keeping with the family’s wishes, the focus remains on compassion over ceremony. Those looking to honor Emma’s memory are encouraged to support causes that held special meaning in her life. Emma had a deep, genuine love for animals, one that mirrored the values instilled by her parents.

The family has requested that, instead of traditional gifts, donations be made to local animal shelters or rescue organizations, particularly those that hold personal significance for the donors. The intent is simple but powerful. Let Emma’s kindness live on through acts of care and protection for animals in need.

Beyond her love for animals, Emma’s world also revolved around learning and community. Davidson Day School, described by the family as her “second home,” played a major role in her life. Families may also choose to make a contribution to the Davidson Day Fund in Emma’s memory. These gifts will be coordinated closely with the school to ensure they honor her legacy in a thoughtful and lasting way, supporting future students in the same environment that helped shape Emma’s bright spirit.

Through these gestures, the Biffle family hopes Emma will be remembered not only for the tragedy of her passing, but for the compassion, warmth, and love she brought into the world.