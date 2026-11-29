Kyle Busch’s sudden passing in May left Samantha Busch and their children facing a life that looked very different from the one they had built together. As the holiday season arrived, the absence of the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion became another difficult reality for the family to navigate. But Samantha has continued to make space for new experiences with Brexton and Lennix while keeping Kyle’s memory close.

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Her latest Thanksgiving update offered a glimpse of that emotional balance, revealing how laughter, cherished memories, and moments of heartbreak have all become part of their journey.

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Samantha Busch spent Thanksgiving week with Brexton and Lennix in a place that has always held a special place in the family’s hearts. However, the getaway carried a different meaning this year. Without Kyle by their side, the holiday brought a mixture of happiness and painful reminders, something Samantha openly acknowledged in a heartfelt post on social media.

“I knew our first big holiday would be hard so we spent the week in a place that has always held such a special place in our hearts. Grief really is a rollercoaster. We had moments filled with laughter, joy and making new memories and times when the tears came and we missed Dad a little extra,” she wrote.

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Samantha did not pretend that the trip made the loss any easier. Instead, she described the emotional ups and downs that came with spending time together while missing someone who had always been part of those family moments.

The family also made room for stories about Kyle, including memories of what Samantha affectionately called “vacay Kyle.” She described him as “epic,” suggesting that the getaway brought back plenty of reminders of the person he was away from the racetrack. Even as Brexton and Lennix created new memories, Kyle remained part of the conversations and experiences they shared.

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Samantha added that they had found ways to keep him involved in everything they did. She also mentioned that Kyle continued to leave them signs, a sentiment that offered a personal glimpse into how the family is finding comfort while adjusting to his absence.

“He will forever be part of every adventure, every holiday, and every chapter ahead,” she concluded.

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The post was accompanied by family beach pictures, capturing moments from a trip that was both a chance to spend time together and an opportunity to remember Kyle. For Samantha, the two experiences were not separate. The happiness of watching her children enjoy themselves could exist alongside the sadness of knowing their father was not there to share it.

That emotional contrast has appeared in her updates throughout the months since Kyle’s passing. In July, after taking Brexton and Lennix to Idaho for the Fourth of July, Samantha described how difficult it was to make new memories without him. Watching the children fish, swim, and explore brought genuine happiness, but she repeatedly found herself thinking about how much Kyle would have loved being there.

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She explained that she was learning to accept that heartbreak and joy could exist together. Her Thanksgiving message echoed that realization, showing that the process of moving forward has not meant leaving Kyle behind.

The family’s approach to the holidays has also been shaped by how difficult being at home can feel. In a recent Instagram Q&A, Samantha admitted that she and the children had been traveling because returning home brought the weight of Kyle’s absence into focus. Every corner carried memories, she explained, making the approaching holidays particularly difficult to confront.

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For this year, she said, they were almost pretending the holidays were not happening. She also acknowledged that keeping Kyle’s memory alive while establishing new routines for the children was a lot to manage. Taking things one day at a time and allowing Brexton and Lennix to navigate their feelings remained important.

There is also a longer family history behind Samantha’s description of “vacay Kyle.” Before his passing, travel was a regular part of the Busch family’s life. Samantha once explained that the NASCAR schedule kept them on the road from Thursday through Sunday for much of the year. During the offseason, they often had to adjust to being home after spending so much time traveling together.

Their Thanksgiving celebrations also offered a glimpse of that family life. In 2023, Samantha shared a picture of herself, Kyle, Brexton, and Lennix celebrating the holiday together, wishing followers a Thanksgiving filled with family, friends, and good food. It was a familiar family moment, but one that carries a different significance now.

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Meanwhile, Samantha has begun considering ways to preserve Kyle’s legacy beyond sharing personal memories. During the recent Instagram Q&A, a fan asked about the possibility of a museum dedicated to the NASCAR star. Samantha responded that it was “one of the many legacy projects” she was working on in his honor.

She has not revealed the full details of those plans, but the possibility of a dedicated Rowdy museum would give fans another way to remember the driver who made the No. 18 famous. Kyle’s legacy has also been celebrated through a public celebration of life at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while Samantha accepted his 2026 Most Popular Driver award.

For now, her latest message was less about the projects ahead and more about the memories that continue to connect the family. Thanksgiving brought laughter, tears, and stories about Kyle, all within the same week. Samantha’s words made clear that the grief has not disappeared, but neither has the family’s determination to keep him part of every chapter still to come.