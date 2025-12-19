Grief Ripples Through NASCAR Garage as Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, and Denny Hamlin Pay Tributes to Greg Biffle

For an individual who put in equal effort in winning races and in helping distressed people, a community’s love knows no bounds. He was none other than Greg Biffle, a star-studded NASCAR racer and a paragon of philanthropy. His 50 trophies across all three NASCAR national series, including 19 Cup Series wins, along with his community efforts like providing helicopter aid during Hurricane Helene, are events that NASCAR veterans will remember together for years to come.

Odes of honor to Greg Biffle

“Today the motorsports world lost one of its fiercest competitors and kindest souls. Greg Biffle was a champion on the track and a humanitarian off it, whose impact reached far beyond racing. We also mourn the loss of his wife Cristina and children Emma & Ryder, along with Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and his son Jack. My heart is with all their families and loved ones,” wrote Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin on X.

A business jet, the Cessna 550 Citation II N257BW, crashed Thursday at an airport in North Carolina, killing everyone aboard. The plane had 7 passengers, including NASCAR icon Greg Biffle, his wife, Cristina, and children Ryder and Emma. Others on the plane were identified as Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth. Biffle was only 55, and he left behind a treasure trove of memories for his peers in NASCAR, who poured out their grief on social media.

“Richard Petty and the Petty Family are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Greg Biffle and his family. Greg was not only a fearless competitor, but someone who showed that same fearlessness in his generosity to others. Our deepest condolences to their loved ones,” Richard Petty, the 200-time NASCAR Cup race winner and legendary racer, wrote on X.

Jeff Gordon, a four-time Cup Series champion and Hendrick Motorsports chairman, also penned his condolences. “Devastating news. I had such tremendous respect for Greg as a driver, and we shared countless tough battles on the track. Like so many others, I was inspired by his tireless relief work during Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to the Biffle family and everyone hurting.”

Other notes of grief by esteemed veterans like RFK Racing owner Brad Keselowski, two-time Cup champ Kyle Busch, and former Cup team owner Chip Ganassi. Each person was personally touched by Greg Biffle’s infectious personality and humanitarian attitude in one way or another.

Equally impactful was Greg Biffle’s wife’s passing, who was also committed to humanitarian causes.

Receiving a posthumous tribute

Beyond his NASCAR career, Greg Biffle spent countless hours helping people during the disasters that followed Hurricane Helene. He used his personal helicopter to deliver aid to flooded, remote western North Carolina. And closely involved in these efforts was also his wife, Cristina. Both of them were active philanthropists who did not hesitate to lend a helping hand, or even try to during times of distress. What’s more, Cristina was also concerned about disaster-afflicted people from a different country.

“The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were,” U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, a Republican from North Carolina, said.

Hudson continued: “I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others. Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well. And he will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.”

People in NASCAR and beyond will remember Greg Biffle and his family’s impact for years to come. May Biffle and his loved ones rest in peace.