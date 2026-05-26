Grieving Richard Childress Under Fire Over Emotional Decision Involving Kyle Busch’s 11-Year-Old Son

Richard Childress is in more pain than most people in NASCAR at the moment. Childress stood silently next to Samantha and Brexton Busch during the heartfelt memorial service at Charlotte Motor Speedway following the unexpected death of Kyle Busch, clearly bearing the burden of yet another terrible loss in his racing family. However, in the midst of the sorrow, a sentimental choice related to Busch’s legacy has unexpectedly spurred a discussion within the NASCAR community.

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Debate erupts over Richard Childress’ emotional Kyle Busch tribute

“I felt bad for that kid. It’s like he just lost his dad and now he has to become a race car driver. Maybe he wanted to anyway. But still I thought that was a really odd thing to say, just retire his number. And then we’ll deal with the other part down the line.”

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Speaking on the Drew Lane Show recently, sports radio host Marc Fellhauer responded to Richard Childress Racing’s emotional choice in the wake of Kyle Busch’s passing. Kyle Busch’s famous No. 8 Cup Series vehicle will be permanently retired, according to RCR, which will save the number for his 11-year-old son, Brexton Busch, should he ever compete at the highest level of NASCAR.

Beginning with the Coca-Cola 600, the team transitioned to the No. 33, with Austin Hill stepping into the ride. The stylized No. 8 has grown to be closely associated with Kyle Busch’s personality, his fan base, and his influence on the sport, according to RCR’s statement, making the choice a heartfelt homage following his unexpected death.

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But Fellhauer’s concern centered around Brexton himself. At just 11 years old, Brexton is still grieving the loss of his father, and some believe publicly tying NASCAR expectations to him this early could unintentionally create enormous emotional pressure. At the same time, though, racing was undeniably something Kyle himself envisioned for his son.

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Through grassroots racing, Kyle Busch had actively mentored Brexton for years, teaching him racecraft, composure, and how to deal with disappointments on the track. He regularly accompanied him to races and talked candidly about his aspirations to compete in NASCAR with (or even against) his son in the future.

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“There’s kind of a vision, a plan if you will, on being able to race in some Truck races, with Brexton, alongside him,” Busch said last year at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Obviously it’s six years from now until he can make that start. That would be an idea when I would look at stepping aside from Cup Series racing. But that’s a long ways out.”

Now, tragically, that vision may never fully happen the way Kyle imagined. But whether Brexton someday chooses to carry forward the No. 8 legacy remains a decision only time (and Brexton himself) can answer.

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Brexton’s emotional tribute to Kyle

Brexton Busch quietly gave one of the most heartfelt tributes possible only one day after his father passed away. Brexton updated the profile pictures on both his Instagram and Facebook accounts to a photo of himself hugging his father following Kyle’s Truck Series victory at Echo Park Speedway earlier this year.

The image came from February 21 after Busch captured the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fr8 Racing 208 in Atlanta, Georgia. “No. 68🏁 Pumped that @brextonbusch finally got to be here, I know this one means a LOT to him!” Busch had written in the original Instagram caption.

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For NASCAR fans, the photo now has a completely different significance following Kyle’s loss. Fans’ passionate reactions instantly filled social media, with many thinking considering Brexton as a potential successor to the Busch family’s racing heritage.

“This will be the next Dale Earnhardt,” one fan wrote.

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Others directed their support straight toward Brexton himself.

“Young man, keep your hands on the wheel and your foot on the accelerator. Your dad will be beside you always, you now carry the torch for the Busch name!”

Another fan added: “When you get to NASCAR you will have a bunch of fans cheering you on but no one bigger than your dad who will with you always and forever.”

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The image was more than simply a new profile picture for a lot of people. It was a grieving son holding onto one of his happiest moments with his father and a reminder of just how deeply racing connected the two long before the spotlight ever found Brexton.