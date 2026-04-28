“Grow Up”: Stephen A. Smith Goes Off on Joey Logano & NASCAR Fans in Another Controversial Rant

“I think people like that have to make comments to stay relevant, right? I mean, that’s like part of their game, right? It’s how they got to make big moments and things so people watch,” Joey Logano fired back at Stephen A. Smith after the sports personality made headlines with his take on NASCAR drivers. That response quickly made waves. But it looks like it didn’t end there. Now, Smith has fired back once again, doubling down in a fiery rant that’s only added more fuel to an already heated back-and-forth.

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Stephen A. Smith adds fuel to the fire

“Do I look like somebody that needs to be relevant? I am relevant. I have a show that airs nationwide every weekday for two hours on radio after I have a national number one morning show on television or two hours every day for the last 14 years. What are you talking about? This is the problem. Can we grow up? Can we grow up?” Stephen A. Smith fired back, addressing the criticism (and specifically Joey Logano) head-on.

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Smith’s annoyance was evident, but it didn’t actually deal with the underlying problem. His relevance was not the reason for the backlash. It had to do with what he initially said: “A NASCAR driver is not an athlete.” That comment is what lit the fuse. Fans and drivers in the NASCAR garage fiercely and justifiably resisted. The notion that NASCAR drivers aren’t athletes fails to acknowledge the mental and physical demands of the sport.

It takes exceptional concentration, lightning-fast reflexes, and tremendous focus to drive a stock car at almost 200 mph for three to four hours. For the length of a race, drivers must contend with extremely high cockpit temperatures (up to 120°F) and elevated heart rates. Add in the constant G-forces, especially on superspeedways and road courses, and it becomes a full-body test of endurance.

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Competing in NASCAR is not just about turning a wheel. It’s about managing fatigue, making split-second decisions in traffic, and maintaining precision under pressure, where even the smallest mistake can end a race or worse. That’s why Stephen A. Smith’s original take felt out of touch.

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The response might have been different if the comment by Smith had been presented as a question or a debate. But dismissing an entire discipline outright didn’t sit well with a sport (and a fanbase) that knows exactly what it takes to compete at that level. We will have to wait to see what turn the controversy takes next. But, a response from Joey Logano looks guaranteed.

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Smith stays consistent on public drama

“I don’t know what happened in their relationship. Don’t wanna know, ain’t none of my damn business and none of y’all’s either. But Megan Thee Stallion made it so Saturday night. Why? How come you just couldn’t break up and go on your merry way? … Why we gotta dog the brother out? Is there a wedding that I missed? We didn’t hear from Klay…These women just chirp, chirp, chirping all over the damn place.” Stephen A. Smith said on his show, weighing in on the split between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson.

After the rapper wrote a cryptic statement about cheating and later confirmed the separation through TMZ, the story swiftly went viral online. Even Lexie Brown was pulled into the rumors as they grew, requiring her to publicly deny any involvement. But for Smith, the separation wasn’t the main problem. Rather, it was the way it transpired in public.

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That position is not brand-new. Stephen A. Smith expressed his emotions about people talking about their relationships in public in a 2023 interview with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast: “I can’t stand it when we have people out here sharing information on Instagram and Twitter. Grown-a**ed men and women! When did your business become everybody’s business? I don’t vibe with that.”

From that angle, his response to the Megan-Klay scenario is consistent. In this instance, Smith reaffirmed his long-held criticism of the practice of disclosing private information in public. However, it also draws attention to an intriguing contrast. Although Stephen A. Smith advocates for privacy in interpersonal interactions, his own opinions, particularly about sports, often spark very public debates. Like the ongoing back-and-forth with Joey Logano and the NASCAR community.

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Ultimately, whether it’s about relationships or racing, Smith isn’t changing his mind. The only distinction is that different people have different opinions on where the line should be drawn.