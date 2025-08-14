Rick Hendrick’s $78 Million Private Jet Seeking New Pilot Amidst Hectic NASCAR Schedule

Rick Hendrick knows a thing or two about staying ahead in NASCAR’s grueling world, where his fleet of private jets keeps the team moving through a nonstop grind of races and obligations. These planes aren’t flashy perks; they’re lifelines, slashing travel time and letting everyone focus on what matters: winning. And now, the unending hustle in the driving world demands a key recruit for HMS, this time not behind their wheels, but to fly their drivers.

Back in the 1980s, Richard Childress kicked off this trend at his racing operation, calling aviation “a major tool in our business” as it revolutionized how teams handled the cross-country haul. Fast forward, and owners like Michael Jordan amp up the game with his $70 million Gulfstream G650ER, decked out in elephant-print wrap and bearing tail number N236MJ as a shoutout to his hoops days. But when Hendrick posted a job for a pilot on his top-shelf G650, it spotlights the pressures of keeping that racing edge sharp.

Rick Hendrick’s search for a new cockpit commander

Hendrick Motorsports, one of NASCAR’s most dominant operations, is actively recruiting a seasoned pilot for their Gulfstream G650, based at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (KJQF) in North Carolina. The job listing, spotted on their careers page and shared by motorsports insider Bozi Tatarevic on X, emphasizes the need for someone with extensive Gulfstream G650 experience, including at least 1,500 hours as pilot-in-command and 4,000 total flight hours.

Interesting job opening at HMS. pic.twitter.com/HZ1l5f9oOb

— Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) August 12, 2025

This hiring push hits right as Hendrick’s NASCAR schedule stays jammed, making fast, dependable flights a must for moving crew and keeping that winning momentum. It all ties back to Hendrick’s deep-rooted use of private jets to handle the nonstop hustle of the sport. Running four Cup Series cars plus dives into other series means racking up serious airtime, with pilots needing to pivot on a dime for sudden shifts like race days, test sessions, or sponsor gigs.

The job breakdown covers the basics like checking the plane before takeoff, eyeing weather patterns, and teaming up with maintenance folks, all in a world where sticking to FAA rules is everything. There’s no word on why the spot opened up, but the stress on rolling with a “flexible flight schedule when necessary” really nails the grind of NASCAR’s 36-race Cup slate, not to mention the playoffs.

Hendrick’s no stranger to calling on top-notch pilots; they’ve run a solid lineup of planes for ages, including the G650 under tail number N1RH, which clocks in at about $78 million when you factor in custom tweaks for those long-haul flights. The gig demands sharp communication skills and a pro attitude that fits Hendrick’s vibe, hunting for someone who handles high-pressure flights just like the drivers do on race day. As the search rolls on, it spotlights how private jet shifts are shaking things up for NASCAR’s big names.

Evolving skies in NASCAR aviation

The Gulfstream G650, a staple for teams like Hendrick, marked the end of an era in 2025 when Gulfstream Aerospace completed production of the final unit in Savannah, Georgia, after over 13 years and more than 500 deliveries. This aircraft, now transitioning to completions in Appleton, Wisconsin, for delivery later in the year, leaves a legacy of over 125 world speed records and innovations like flying on 100% sustainable aviation fuel. As production wraps, existing G650 owners in NASCAR face a market where these jets become even more exclusive, with successors like the G800 stepping in to push range and efficiency further.

NASCAR’s aviation scene continues to evolve, with figures like Michael Jordan upgrading to newer models; his G650ER, produced in 2024, highlights the trend toward personalized, high-performance aircraft that blend status with functionality. Jordan’s jet, capable of seating 19 and featuring premium amenities, stole the spotlight at Bristol, where fans noted its prominence alongside other team planes, reflecting how owners invest in tools that support both racing and personal passions.

Meanwhile, initiatives like Martin Truex Jr.’s MTJ Aviation expand the utility of these assets beyond the track, offering contract-free medical transport with a focus on safety and affordability. Truex’s venture, backed by experienced staff including a chief pilot with over 15 years in corporate aviation, shows how NASCAR alumni are leveraging their flight expertise for new enterprises, potentially influencing team operations in a post-G650 landscape.