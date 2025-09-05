Haas Factory Team Turns Page on Tony Stewart Era With Bold Rick Hendrick–Chevrolet Move

Securing its future now means breaking away from Tony Stewart’s legacy, a step Haas Factory Team couldn’t avoid. After over a year of giving all they could to survive, Gene Haas’ operation is entering a new phase. Stewart-Haas Racing, once a championship powerhouse, collapsed in 2024 under financial strain and fading results. Haas kept the effort alive with a rebranded program, but the struggles followed.

Now, Haas Factory Team is setting its sights on a different future. Beginning in 2026, the organization will leave Ford behind to join Chevrolet, reshaping its entire operation around a new technical alliance with Hendrick Motorsports. The deal stretches across both its Cup entry and the two full-time Xfinity teams, soon to compete under the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series banner. Hendrick-built engines will power each program, giving HFT access to one of the strongest technical pipelines in the sport.

“First and foremost, we want to thank Ford for its partnership. Their support allowed us to establish Haas Factory Team and we remain dedicated to delivering results for them in Cup and Xfinity all the way through the season finale in Phoenix,” said team president Joe Custer. But for Haas, the move is more than just a step toward survival; it’s also personal.

The alignment with Chevrolet in 2026 represents a full-circle moment for Haas Factory Team. Its roots trace back to 2002, when Gene Haas first launched Haas CNC Racing. That effort later evolved into Stewart-Haas Racing in 2009, when he partnered with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Back then, the team campaigned Chevrolets through the 2016 season before making the switch to Ford.

“Personally, I have a deep history with Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports,” Haas said. “Both helped in establishing not only my presence as a team owner in NASCAR, but also the presence of Haas Automation. Together, we were able to build a race team that competed for wins and championships while growing the use of Haas CNC machinery throughout the racing and manufacturing industries.”

That sense of familiarity is mutual. “We have a long history with Gene and his organization, including winning championships together, so this feels almost like a homecoming,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Our relationship started many years ago with Haas CNC machines in our facilities, and I’ve always admired the passion that he and Joe Custer have for the sport and their desire to win. We’re proud to support Haas Factory Team and thrilled to work together to deliver more victories for Chevrolet.”

The HMS Chevy shift will debut at the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1, 2026. It will feature Cole Custer driving the No. 41 Chevrolet. Sheldon Creed and Sam Mayer will follow in the season-opening O’Reilly Auto Parts Series (Xfinity currently) race at Daytona on February 14. The driver lineup remains unchanged, giving HFT continuity as it adapts to new equipment. With Hendrick’s resources and Chevrolet’s backing, the team positions itself for a competitive reset.

But before that, Haas faces one more challenge. And that is preparing for Gateway with Ford, in what could be a telling preview of how the team closes its current chapter.

Haas prepares for Gateway with Ford ahead of Chevy switch

Haas Factory Team heads into this crucial weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) with a sense of urgency and finality. Cole Custer enters the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs penultimate round at Gateway in 33rd place in the standings. He has postseason hopes on the line as the team runs its final races with Ford before transitioning to Chevrolet.

In the Xfinity Series, Sam Mayer has secured a playoff spot, while Sheldon Creed must win this weekend’s regular-season finale to solidify his entry. However, a repeat winner might help him gain entry on points, sharing the same stance as Taylor Gray.

Gateway’s tight, 1.25-mile layout offers little margin for error. Haas Factory Team must show strong execution on both sides of the garage. Custer, piloting the No. 41 Ford Mustang, aims to carry a consistent pace into the postseason after a strong Daytona finish before the playoffs finishing 4th. Meanwhile, Mayer brings high motivation following his first Xfinity Series win at Iowa in early August, while Creed continues to seek his first win.

Their performances this weekend matter beyond just points. For Custer, a solid Gateway run could help define the narrative of HFT’s final Ford season. Whatever happens, this weekend’s results could set the tone for what promises to be a defining shift in Haas Factory Team’s trajectory. With playoff lives and reputations at stake, all eyes will be on HFT as it navigates a track where sharp execution could bridge the gap to renewed competitiveness.