“Had to Cut the Roof Off” — Frankie Muniz Lifts Lid on Chilling Daytona Hospitalization

Frankie Muniz’s frightening Daytona crash turned into a far more serious ordeal than initially reported, leaving the NASCAR driver grateful to have walked away. The Malcolm in the Middle star was rushed to a local medical facility on Wednesday after wrecking during practice for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. He was discharged later that evening, but his first detailed update the following day revealed just how difficult the rescue had been. Muniz also credited his Mustang Dark Horse R with protecting him from potentially devastating injuries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You know it was tough getting me out of the car. We had to cut the roof off but got me out safely. Got me to the hospital and all is well,” Frankie Muniz said in his latest update, revealing the frightening extent of his Daytona International Speedway accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver was involved in a heavy crash during practice for Ford’s Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic on Wednesday, November 11. Although initial reports confirmed he was awake and alert when taken to a local medical facility, the details of his extraction were not immediately known. His Thursday video update finally explained why the rescue operation proved so difficult.

The crash occurred on the infield road course, where Muniz was driving a Ford Mustang Dark Horse R for Team Air Force. Photographs from the scene showed the car heavily damaged, with its roof removed by the safety crew to reach the driver. Muniz was subsequently transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach for evaluation. His team, Reaume Brothers Racing, confirmed that he was awake and alert, but he was unable to continue with the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old was discharged later that evening. His initial statement through Ford Racing described him as a little sore, while thanking the manufacturer, Daytona International Speedway, and hospital staff for their assistance. However, his video the following day offered a clearer picture of the physical ordeal.

Muniz admitted he was extremely sore but fortunate to have escaped without major injuries. He specifically credited the construction and safety features of the Mustang Dark Horse R, saying he was not entirely sure how he had avoided more serious consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muniz had been particularly excited about the opportunity to compete in the inaugural Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic. The exhibition brought together 12 Ford Racing drivers, divided into six two-driver teams representing the US Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard.

Each team drove a specially liveried Mustang Dark Horse R on Daytona’s 3.6-mile road course. Muniz was paired with Austin Cindric to represent the Air Force, but Jenson Altzman replaced him after the accident. Cindric eventually won the 30-minute race. The event also supported six nonprofit organizations serving military members, veterans and their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing the race was especially disappointing because Muniz had been looking forward to representing the military on Veterans Day. His family also has a connection to military service, with his father having served in the Navy and Air Force and his grandfather serving in the Navy during World War II. He had qualified the opportunity as a chance to race alongside some of his favorite drivers while supporting a cause close to his family. Instead, his day ended with an emergency extraction and hospital visit.

Unfortunately, the Daytona wreck was not his first serious on-track incident. In April 2026, Muniz was caught in a collision during the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tyler Reif made contact with his No. 33 Ford in Turn 3, sending both trucks into the wall and collecting Timmy Hill. Muniz was uninjured but could not continue. He later defended his position, explaining that he was fighting to stay on the lead lap and had no intention of backing down simply because faster trucks were approaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had also been involved in a multi-truck accident at Bristol in April 2025. Ty Majeski made contact with Muniz while attempting to lap him, triggering a wreck that also collected Brandon Jones and Stewart Friesen. Muniz described the impact as one of the hardest hits he had experienced going into a corner. All involved drivers escaped without serious injuries, but the incident ended several competitive runs.

Despite those experiences, Muniz has no intention of walking away from racing. He thanked everyone who contacted him after Daytona and made it clear that he hopes to return once he has recovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

As he signed off his update, he offered one final reassurance to supporters: “Can’t wait, but thank you to everybody for reaching out and being concerned, and I’m feeling good, and yeah, see you at the racetrack soon.”