Hailie Deegan and Mia Lovell Script ARCA History With All-Female Front Row Lockout

Women drivers in motorsports are having their big moment in 2026 with historic achievements in the ARCA Menards Series West. The latest: Hailie Deegan and Mia Lovell became the first two women drivers to secure a one-two finish in the ARCA Menards Series West finale at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway on October 31. While both Deegan and Lovell walked away with a special feat from the weekend, the duo’s hopes to take their fight to the checkered flag were abruptly interrupted by inclement weather.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Bill McAnally Racing driver parked her No. 16 Chevrolet in Victory Lane and reflected on her dominant charge to take the lead from pole-sitter Mia Lovell on the opening lap of the race. Deegan also took the opportunity to thank her crew and sponsors, while sharing how the finale win means a lot to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh, it does, for sure, and come on here. Everyone that’s been supporting me: Napa, Monster, Columbia Bank, everyone that’s been working so hard. I do want to go back and really sing this win. Super awesome,” shared Deegan.

“The race was overall, I felt like I was mad at qualifying, so I could qualify all the pole way. Point zero zero seven. So I was frustrated myself, but we were able to get the lead quick and checked out from there. So I had a really good car; I felt like I was using it up too much tires. Wish we could have gotten more. And I was having a blast out there, but you know we’ll take it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Deegan vs. Lovell and a premature end to the ARCA Menards Series West finale at Kern Raceway

While Mia Lovell secured her first career pole by a 0.007-second gap over Hailie Deegan, the latter channeled her frustration to take the lead from the No. 15 Nitro Motorsports driver on the opening lap of the race. What was meant to be a 150-lap final outing was shortened to a 42-lap race because of the rain, allowing the Bill McAnally Racing driver to clinch her second win of the season as she led the pack before the red flag concluded the race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lovell, on the other hand, tried to regain her lost lead on the restart lap but failed to do so. Although the 19-year-old racer could not hold on to it in the final round, she ended her first full ARCA Menards Series West season with seven top-10 finishes out of 13 races. Lovell held onto second position and joined Deegan to secure the historic front-row finish in ARCA history.

Deegan knows the format and returned for her third season this year after making her debut in 2018. She competed full-time in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deegan’s first win of the 2026 season came at the Madera 150 at Madera Speedway in September 2026. Starting from third on the grid, the No. 16 driver made a late lunge on Trevor Huddleston in turns 3 and 4 of the final lap to take the win.

Deegan has made 41 race starts and has secured five wins, five pole positions, and 32 top-10 finishes across three seasons so far. Deegan became the first female driver to win a race in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, in 2018 at Meridian Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Deegan and Lovell have shared many on-track battles this year, the duo shares a cordial bond off-track and has made several photo-ops and event appearances together. Deegan and Lovell’s latest feat adds another feather in the cap of female-led achievements in the ARCA Menards Series West format this year.

Deegan and Lovell were also a part of the record-breaking moment at the Phoenix race in October 2026

Earlier in October, Hailie Deegan and Mia Lovell were part of another important milestone moment for female drivers in motorsport at the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100 at Phoenix Raceway. The outing marked the first time six women racers competed together at an ARCA Menards Series West race, with four of them securing a glorious top-10 finish.

ADVERTISEMENT

The six drivers to achieve this historic feat were Taylor Reimer, Hailie Deegan, Jade Avedisian, Quinn Davis, Mia Lovell, and Dystany Spurlock. The last time the grid witnessed record participation by female drivers was in 2021 in Las Vegas, where five women racers competed in the race.

And while female representation on the grid is growing, drivers like Hailie Deegan are making a strong case for women in motorsports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailie Deegan’s motorsport career so far

Besides competing in the ARCA Menards Series, Deegan has also competed in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, and Superstar Racing Experience. Over the course of her career, she has also competed in off-road racing and short-course off-road formats.

While the racer is yet to make her mark in other formats and categories, her five wins in the ARCA Menards Series West have made a bold statement about her determination to compete at the highest level in motorsports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The No. 16 driver concluded her winning speech by saying, “Oh man, I think I covered most of it, but there’s just been so many great people Monster, Napa, Columbia Bank, 511- everybody that’s been helping me out. My whole team, everyone that’s been working their b*tts off every single race. And we’ve really gotten this program a lot better, so super super happy with it. Obviously, Bill, for letting me come back and race, and his car has been awesome.”

While there is no new development on the Bill McAnally Racing driver returning for another season in the ARCA format in 2027, she has expressed that her goal is to return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series next year; however, no confirmation or announcement has been made so far.