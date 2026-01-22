Hailie Deegan Opens Up After Failing to Secure a NASCAR Seat as Chase Elliott’s Sponsor Comes to the Rescue

When one door closes, another opens, and Hailie Deegan knows all about it. As the 24-year-old driver stood on the threshold of her NASCAR career after a failed experiment with IndyCar, a return to the organization felt difficult. But thanks to Chase Elliott’s 12-year-old sponsor, Deegan can finally let out a deep side.

Reflecting on her partnership with the National Automotive Parts Association, she seems to be taking a page from the 2020 NASCAR champion’s book, and now Deegan didn’t hold back on how the opportunity fell on her lap.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the California native shared how her NASCAR career got saved, thanks to NAPA and Bill McAnally.

“He’s like, ‘I have NAPA who really wants to be back on the West Coast, a part of the Arca West series.’ And they would want to be on your car, which obviously they would be contributing to my racing and that racing budget. And I was like, ‘Man, I didn’t really ever think about that or think it was a possibility.’

“And so when he approached me with that and then he even said he could do a few truck races on top of it to throw it in and kind of make it a full schedule deal on top of the West Series,” she said.

NAPA’s involvement isn’t limited to just putting logos on cars; they have supported rising talents like Chase Elliott earlier in his career and helped sustain competitive programs as they grew into championship contenders, showing a commitment to drivers at various stages of development.

Chase Elliott and NAPA share one of the longest and most visible driver response partnership in NASCAR. The organization first came on board as Elliott’s primary sponsor during his breakthrough 2014 Xfinity Series season, helping him win the championship and earn rookie honors, and has stuck with him ever since as he rose to the Cup Series with Hendrick Motorsports.

And that is the type of bond the company aims to create with Deegan.

For Hailie Deegan, NAPA’s decision to come back on board, especially as she returns to the ARCA Menards Series West with Bill McAnally Racing, provides more than financial backing. It delivers credibility and momentum at a crucial point in her career.

The renewed partnership with NAPA Auto Care as a primary supporter of her No.16 Chevrolet gives her the resources to pursue a full season and chase wins while linking her name with a brand known for investing in motorsport talent overtime.

Beyond sponsoring individual drivers, NAPA also works to support the broader growth of racing in young talent through educational and outreach initiatives that connect youth with motorsport careers.

And as of now, Deegan’s struggle to stay in NASCAR comes to an end, thanks to NAPA.

The 24-year- old first grabbed attention when she won three races, becoming the first woman to score victories and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West. That success opened the way for what to move up the ranks, eventually landing rides in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and later the Xfinity Series.

While her journey hasn’t been smooth, Deegan has still proven she can compete for strong finishes, including multiple top 10 runs in recent years.

Now she has a major chance to return where it all started, joining Bill McAnally as she goes back to her roots.

Bill McAnally welcomes Deegan with open arms

Hailie Deegan’s return to the ARCA Menards Series is a big deal, and it could help her build on the strong results. She has already posted in the series earlier in her career. Bill McAnally couldn’t help but share his thoughts on Deegan rejoining the team and what it means for their goals heading into 2026.

For McAnally, having the 24-year-old back in the lineup felt like a full-circle moment. He spoke warmly about their previous run together, recalling the success they enjoyed and the Wednesday they collected.

And according to him, adding Deegan to the roster gives the team a strong shot at the championship, especially with Mason Massey also in the mix.

“Having Hailie back on our team is incredibly special. We enjoyed working together several years ago and won some races,” he said. “I see the commitment she has for competing at this level, and we want to be part of her success. She has the knowledge of winning out West, and we have a great chance to chase our 12 title with her and Mason Massey in the fold.”

With 2026 fast approaching, the California native’s return is also a reminder that women can compete and thrive in a sport that has been dominated by men. More female drivers at the top levels of stock car racing not only push the sport toward equality but also bring fresh excitement and new rivalries to the track.

Her comeback could inspire other women to step into NASCAR and chase their own dreams across multiple series.