Hailie Deegan & Others Speculated to Fill NASCAR Seat After Star Driver’s Ugly Exit

What was supposed to be a fresh Xfinity Series chapter for Hailie Deegan with AM Racing in 2024 unraveled quickly, with struggles piling up and momentum never quite taking hold. And by midseason, the experiment was over.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Deegan was sidelined for the Chicago Street Race, was replaced by Joey Logano, and days later, the split became official. Four top-20 finishes, one flash at Talladega, and then silence. Now, with an unexpected vacancy shaking up the garage, Deegan’s name is back in the rumor mill (alongside several others) as NASCAR quietly searches for its next answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

A shock exit opens the door at Big Machine Racing

Most NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series teams already have their driver lineups locked in. This is exactly why the latest shakeup sent ripples through the garage. Big Machine Racing’s No. 48, one of the stronger entries in the series, suddenly became available after Nick Sanchez announced he would not return for the 2026 season.

The timing alone made the news jarring. Sanchez had previously indicated he’d be back, making the reversal all the more unexpected. Last week, Sanchez confirmed the split, admitting the decision blindsided him just as much as it did fans.

“Over the weekend, I was informed that I will not be driving the No. 48 for Big Machine Racing in 2026,” Sanchez said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming off a season where driver and team had proven they could win together, the move felt less like a performance decision and more like a sudden change in direction behind the scenes. With the seat now open, speculation has taken over almost immediately. Big Machine Racing doesn’t hand out opportunities lightly, and the No. 48 has quickly become one of the most intriguing rides available in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The silence from the team has only amplified the guessing game.

Then came a curveball from an unexpected source. Actor and NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz jumped into the conversation on social media, replying to a post from The Daily Downforce with a message that raised eyebrows across the fanbase. “I know who’s in it. Most will be surprised,” Muniz wrote. No names. No hints. Just enough intrigue to send theories into overdrive.

Suddenly, names like Hailie Deegan began circulating again, alongside other under-the-radar candidates who could shake up the series. So, which are the drivers that NASCAR fans think could end up in the No. 48? Let’s find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fan theories take over with Hailie Deegan being the frontrunner

With Big Machine Racing staying silent, fans have done what they do best – speculate loudly. Theories about who could land the No. 48 ride in 2026 range from logical to wildly hopeful, with a few tongue-in-cheek suggestions sprinkled in for good measure.

One fan commented, “Heim and a switch to Toyota or maybe deegan lol.” The attention largely turned to Hailie Deegan. Deegan, the daughter of Brian Deegan, moved to open-wheel racing in 2025, running a full Indy NXT season. However, strong rumors suggest a NASCAR return in 2026, despite her struggling in her earlier stint. However, at the current time of writing, she’s offered no confirmation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then, some suggested the more grounded names. “Stefan Parsons? Mason Massey? Both has decent sponsorship I believe,” one fan wrote. And they aren’t wrong. Both bring respectable funding and familiarity with the Xfinity garage. Parsons, son of Phil Parsons and nephew of the late Benny Parsons, most recently competed for Alpha Prime Racing in the Bristol night race, driving the No. 45 Chevrolet.

Massey, meanwhile, ran part-time in the Xfinity Series in 2025, also with Alpha Prime. Backed by Mason Massey Racing, a marketing and sales firm founded by his father, he’s known for helping brands connect with Mason directly through his racing platform.

Then, as usual, came the chaos posts. One fan jokingly yelled, “WELCOME BACK TO RACING @markmartin‼️” However, the fan doesn’t know that this rumor was shut down by Martin himself a few days earlier. The Hall of Famer had already made his stance clear a week earlier when replying to a fan asking for his NASCAR return: “I’m done. I don’t have the desire to do it. I’m happy with the life I have now.” Nostalgia aside, that door is firmly closed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others pushed for a more under-the-radar comeback story. “Would love for it to be a person like Michael McGuire, Kyle Benjamin, Mason Mitchell, or somebody who has been off the radar for a while who deserves a ride,” someone wrote. Now, these are drivers who’ve drifted off the mainstream radar but still carry raw talent and unfinished business. For some fans, giving a deserving driver a second chance feels more rewarding than a headline-grabbing hire.

Finally, one sentiment, however, was loud and consistent: “Anyone but a paid driver.” In NASCAR terms, that means avoiding drivers who buy rides purely through funding. Whether Big Machine listens remains to be seen. Who do you think will eventually end up in the No. 48?