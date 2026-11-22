Last month, Charlotte Motor Speedway belonged to Kyle Busch one more time. Brexton, 11, climbed into his father’s No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Cup car and spun out a burnout to close a Celebration of Life, right after his mother’s speech. The smoke cleared and the crowd left. What Samantha Busch has been living with since is the quiet that follows.

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“I don’t really know what to say. It’s been six months. It just feels like such a short amount of time. But it also feels like it’s been forever. And I know I try to post that I’m, like, strong and everything’s good, but it’s like just half of me is missing,” Samantha Busch admitted in an emotional reflection on her Instagram stories.

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Saturday marked six months since Kyle Busch died on May 21 at 41, after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis. The two-time Cup Series champion had won a race only six days earlier. He and Samantha had been married 15 years, which makes the gap he left hard to measure.

The milestone did not soften anything. It sharpened the edges.

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“Like, today I just wake up, and I’m like, it’s so freaking unfair. It’s unfair to the kids. It’s unfair to him. He had so much he still wanted to do and so many goals,” she continued in the Instagram story post.

The absence reaches well beyond the garage. It shows up at school events and in ordinary evenings.

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“God, I just miss him so much. He should be here for all these things with them. He should be at the races and he should be at Lennix’s school stuff, and he should be here with me,” she added.

Samantha described the stretch since May as a roller coaster with no steady climb toward better days.

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“We really miss him and we’re really trying a roller coaster. Like, you’ll have days where, like, okay, we’re figuring it out. We’re good and we’re happy.”

The family’s first Father’s Day without Kyle came a month after his passing.

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“This still doesn’t feel real at all,” Samantha wrote then, describing a night spent thinking about how the day should have looked.

That same month, she wrote about the daily reality of parenting through loss.

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“Grief doesn’t stop parenting. The morning still comes,” she said, listing the tears to wipe away, races to get to and bedtime stories to read for Brexton and Lennix. She also admitted she did not feel strong on most days, whatever people assumed.

Her motivation, she explained, traced back to a hospital room. There she promised Kyle she would do everything possible to help their children chase their dreams. For Brexton, that has meant staying in racing.

His return to racing at Charlotte came only weeks after his father’s death, and she has described seeing flashes of Kyle in him, a sight she calls both heartbreaking and beautiful.

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On Aug. 18, a date NASCAR fans now mark as “Kyle Busch Day,” she posted an eight-slide tribute. She called him her best friend and “my other half,” and said it was the small things about Kyle she missed most. The phrase carries a different weight beside this week’s admission that half of her is missing.

She has also asked fans for ideas on turning Kyle’s shirts into keepsakes for herself and the kids, a small project that keeps him close at hand.

That is how the Busch family is getting through it. They hold on to what he left them, whether that is a car, a shirt, or a promise made in a hospital. They also accept that the joy they find will not match the old kind.

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Kyle’s own words from his final stretch of winning now land differently. “Because you never know when the last one is,” he said. For Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, six months in, that is the lesson they are living out.