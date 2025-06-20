Hall of Famer Kurt Busch Prepares to Be Serenaded Again at NASCAR’s Pocono Race

After its first international points-paying race in Mexico, NASCAR returns stateside to one of its most iconic and challenging tracks. Pocono Raceway’s Tricky Triangle! From June 20–22, the 2025 Pocono weekend promises high-speed thrills, family-friendly events, and a packed lineup of races. The MillerTech Battery 200 and Explore the Pocono Mountains 250 will warm up the fans before Sunday’s Great American Getaway 400 steals the spotlight.

Drivers love Pocono for its unique triangle layout and unpredictable race strategy. Fans flock to the Pennsylvania mountains for the energy, scenery, and a dose of summertime NASCAR tradition. But this weekend, the Tricky Triangle isn’t just about the checkered flag. It’s also shaping up to be a heartfelt celebration for one of the sport’s most unforgettable champions, having an unforgettable connection with the Tricky Triangle. Yes, folks, soon-to-be Hall of Famer Kurt Busch returns to Pocono!

Kurt Busch faces the Tricky Triangle again

This weekend, at Pocono’s Grand American Getaway, Kurt Busch officially returns symbolically and ceremonially to the site of his stunning 2022 crash during practice that ultimately cut his Cup career short. The wreck ended a 725-race run highlighted by 34 Cup wins, a 2004 championship, and iconic moments at the raceway itself, like his three wins at the Tricky Triangle.

Last month, in an X post that sent NASCAR fans buzzing, veteran reporter Kelly Crandall revealed, “Kurt Busch will be back at Pocono Raceway this year for the first time since the crash that ended his career. Busch said the track reached out to him after NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees were announced and said they want him to come back, but he’s not sure what they have planned.”

Kurt Busch‘s NASCAR career-ending crash during a practice session at Pocono Raceway in 2022 was one of the most unfortunate and dark moments of the sport. Busch was still getting used to the handling of the Next-Gen car, and during a routine session, Busch slid up the track and slammed his right rear into the wall, resulting in 30Gs of force on impact as his car spun and tagged the wall again. It gave him a concussion that forced him out of racing and highlighted the need for increased safety with the Gen 7 cars.

In 2022, being a former series champion embarking on a journey with 23XI Racing, Kurt Busch was basking in the twilight of his career, and the Pocono incident snatched away a well-deserved farewell tour. Now, the announcement of his return to the track where his career took its final turn sets the stage for what promises to be one of the most emotional reunions of the NASCAR season.

Kurt Busch will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2026, and ahead of that, Pocono Raceway will be honoring the 2004 Cup Series Champion, in what is a poetic full-circle moment. “Thank You Kurt! This weekend we will be honoring @KurtBusch on his amazing @NASCAR career as well as induction to the @NASCARHall,” Pocono Raceway’s X account posted.

Now a first-ballot NASCAR Hall of Famer (Class of ’26), Busch returns to Pocono not as a racer but as the celebrated hero who once conquered this triangle. Expect him to appear Sunday at 11:15 a.m. in Victory Lane. Busch will likely take part in fan Q&As, autograph signings, and perhaps even a ceremonial starter role for the Great American Getaway 400. The exact details are not revealed yet.

For fans and drivers, Busch’s comeback marks a rare mix of bittersweet nostalgia and pride. Pocono will forever be linked to that moment when his career ended. But this weekend, the place where he once spun out becomes a stage to honor the driver who once made it his playground and who’s still inspiring new stories off the track.

The Busch brothers honored their dad, Tom Busch, on Father’s Day

Before the weekend of nostalgia and respect begins at Pocono, the Busch brothers paid special tribute to their father, Tom Busch, during Father’s Day festivities. Both Kurt and Kyle took to X to share heartfelt photos and messages honoring the man who started it all. Tom Busch was a mechanic at a Ford dealership and a tool dealer. A passionate racer, Tom competed in the World of Outlaws and other series. You can read more about him here.

Kurt, the 2004 NASCAR Cup champion and 2017 Daytona 500 winner, will become a Hall of Famer in 2026. Kyle, a two-time Cup champion, holds records for wins across NASCAR’s top series, cementing the Busch family legacy. Earlier this weekend, Kyle posted on X: “Happy Father’s Day to the man who started it all! Three winning generations! Wouldn’t b where we are today without you! Love ya 🏆” The post contained a throwback pic and a more modern-day pic, showcasing the three Busch generations.

Not to be outdone, Kurt Busch added his message. “Happy Father’s Day to the best car dad ever!” Again, the same format. A throwback pic and a more modern-day pic, but just Kurt and his father Tom. The posts highlight how racing runs deep in the Busch bloodline. Tom’s support helped mold both into champions.

Now, grandson Brexton, an emerging talent with a Golden Driller win at Tulsa Shootout, is furthering the family legacy. From Kentucky corner to Pocono, the weekend isn’t just about race preparation; it’s a generational celebration. With Kurt set to be honored at Pocono this weekend, the family tribute adds extra emotional weight. As racing’s loudest brothers pay homage, fans can feel the legacy echoing through the stands and across the track.