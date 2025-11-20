Hall of Fame’s Financial Scandal Explodes as Governor Fires Everyone

You can bet a million bucks that the Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega has never faced a controversy like anything before. For decades, it has been one of racing’s most treasured institutions, a place where legends live forever and fans walk the same halls as the giants who shaped the sport. From Richard Petty’s iconic No. 43 to Bill Elliott’s record-setting Ford, a museum has preserved championship-winning cars, firesuits, trophies, and stories that define NASCAR.

But recently, the sacred place had been done wrong. What unfolded sent shock waves far beyond Alabama. In a rare and dramatic intervention, one governor took matters into her own hands as the Hall of Fame finds itself at the center of one of the biggest governance scandals in its history.

Governor reveals 30-plus violations amid Hall of Fame controversy

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has dismissed every member of the Motorsports Hall of Fame Commission following a state audit that uncovered 35 violations tied to finances, oversight, and the management of public property at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega. Her decision, described as being made “for cause,” was outlined in a letter sent to the outgoing chairman, former state senator Gerald Dial, and took effect immediately.

The audit, released in October 2025 by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, detailed issues ranging from improper spending and unrecorded deposits to weak internal controls and violations of state purchasing procedures. Among its recommendations, former contract worker Karen Lakey was ordered to repay $236,600 in improperly used funds.

Investigators also identified problems beyond her involvement, including the mishandling of two donated vehicles, a 2001 Pontiac Firebird Firehawk 10th Anniversary convertible and a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, which were never delivered to the museum despite records listing $150,750 under “to book cars sold.”

According to the statements provided to Alabama Daily News, the governor’s office said the sweeping change reflects her insistence that all state-supported organizations operate with integrity and transparency. Spokeswoman Gina Maiola noted that once Ivey reviewed the audit’s findings, she chose to replace the commission entirely so a new team could properly uphold the Hall of Fame’s mission.

Maiola said, “Governor Ivey is responsible for ensuring all state entities are operating effectively with transparency. After the governor reviewed the audit on the Motorsports Hall of Fame, she made the decision to remove all members of the commission and appoint new membership to carry out the mission. The governor takes accountability very seriously, and she felt difficult action was necessary.”

Moreover, as things get serious, the newly appointed board isn’t here to play around.

Newly appointed Hall of Fame leader breaks the silence on Audit fallout

The International Motorsports Hall of Fame in Talladega is now under fresh leadership, following the removal of its previous board after a state order for an investigation into more than 30 financial and administrative problems. Among the 18 newly appointed members is vice chairman Jerry Creel, who said the board has already begun working through the 35 issues flagged in last month’s reports.

Creel said, “Everything that’s there is something that we can address one issue at a time, but it’s going to take us time. It will take us time to get everything taken care of, because as you know, a lot of people have read the audit. There is a lot in it. As far as the criminal charges, we don’t have any aspect or any or any elements in there. We don’t do anything with it.”

Despite the controversy, the museum continues to house an extensive collection of historic race cars and motorsports memorabilia, and Kreel emphasized that preserving and elevating the museum remains the board’s top priority.

He said, “This is a viable museum, my passion is I love museums. The rest of the board, I mean, there’s people that are passionate about museums, passionate about the raceway, are passionate about this museum. So we have the capabilities on the board to keep this as a very, very sustainable and viable museum right here.”

The restructured commission now blends judicial leaders, county officials, committee figures, and even a representative from Governor Kay Ivey’s legal office. Among the members are Dr. George Booker, Talladega County Circuit Court Judge Scott Brewer, Jimmy Creed, Gerald Creel Jr., Ricky Goodwin, Talladega County Commissioner Darrell Ingram, and Probate Judge Chad Joiner.

They are joined by Lincoln City Council member Jennie Jones, Scott Pierce, Bruce Ramey Sr., Stanley Ruffin, and Takmier Williams, as well as former state representative Randall Shedd. Zach Wilson, serving as the governor’s legal representative, rounds out the newly established board.