“We’re Disappointed”- Former Wood Brothers Star Breaks Silence on Xfinity Series Move With Honest Admission

In the high-stakes world of NASCAR, drivers switching teams is as routine as a pit stop, often driven by the hunt for better opportunities, expiring contracts, or a fresh chance to chase victories. It’s a move that can reignite careers or spark new rivalries, and we’ve seen it play out time and again. Just look at Donny Schatz’s recent split from Tony Stewart Racing on August 15, 2025; he called it a “kick below the belt” after nearly 18 years, feeling blindsided without any prior talks. And Harrison Burton is not alien to a switch across series, which he agrees has played out differently for him.

Harrison Burton piloted the iconic No. 21 Ford for Wood Brothers Racing in the Cup Series from 2022 to 2024. Now in the Xfinity Series with AM Racing for 2025, he’s building momentum with finishes like fifth at Iowa and 10th at Watkins Glen, sitting 11th in points and above the playoff cutline. AM Racing’s president, Wade Moore, showed the team’s belief in Burton, stating, “He is a first-class individual and has already proven that he will immediately impact each team member here at AM in a positive manner.” But what really drives Burton’s mindset in this transition?

Harrison Burton opens up on rebuild and high expectations

On the NASCAR Live podcast, Harrison Burton got candid about his shift to AM Racing, answering where his focus is after facing tough times. “I’m trying to kind of rebuild myself and rebuild AM racing at the same time and trying to build, obviously, myself into a contender and AM into a contender,” he shared. This honest reflection ties back to his Cup days, where, despite a breakthrough win at Daytona in 2024, his first Cup victory and Wood Brothers’ 100th, he finished 31st in 2023 and 16th in 2024, leading to his replacement by Josh Berry in July 2024. Burton’s words highlight the pressure he felt, with many writing him off after those seasons, much like AM Racing’s struggles last year when they sat low in points with inconsistent drivers.

That rebuild has shifted expectations sky-high now. Burton explained, “I think we’ve done that. I think we’re, you know, coming off with some good runs, right, and feel like if we’re not in the top 10, we’re disappointed, which is a good place to be.” The “we’re disappointed” phrase captures the team’s new standard, born from solid outings like his third at Rockingham earlier in 2025, and also strong runs at tracks like Iowa, where he climbed to fifth on a late restart. It’s a far cry from his Cup lows, where average finishes hovered around 25.7 in 2024, the worst among full-timers.

Burton’s admission underscores a turnaround story, turning adversity into fuel, as he noted their belief in contending for top fives at places like Iowa. The fun in this journey shines through, too. “And it’s been a really fun turnaround, right, from where they were last year in points and where I was until the end of last year in tough points. There were a lot of people that had kind of written us off and were expecting us to really, really struggle, and we’ve kind of overcome a lot of that adversity,” Burton added.

This ties into AM Racing‘s growth under a renewed alliance with Haas Factory Team and Roush Yates Engines. His story mirrors his family’s racing roots; as the son of Jeff Burton, with four Xfinity wins from 2020 alone at Joe Gibbs Racing, he’s proving he’s using past lessons to hit his stride, eyeing a playoff spot with just four races left. While Burton pushes for those playoffs, a family showdown adds extra spice to the chase.

Cousins clash for playoff berth

Harrison Burton isn’t just battling the field; he’s up against cousin Jeb Burton for that last playoff spot in the 2025 Xfinity Series. With Harrison at 11th and 578 points and Jeb at 13th with 548, the 30-point gap has them neck-and-neck as the regular season wraps up. This cousin rivalry, rooted in the Burton legacy, between Harrison, son of Jeff Burton, and Jeb, son of Ward Burton, brings a personal edge, especially with Jeb’s strength at superspeedways like Daytona, where he often leads laps.

Burton kept it real on their dynamic, saying, “Jeb and I have gotten closer as I have gotten older, and we’ve raced against each other and are around each other more. And we’ve gained each other’s respect in the way that we treat each other. The way we race each other, we race hard, but we race fairly with each other. And I think he and I can both expect that out of each other.” This respect stems from years on track together, with Harrison’s nine top-10s this season contrasting Jeb’s 2023 Talladega win for Jordan Anderson Racing. Their fair racing style keeps things clean, even as points tighten.

Looking ahead, Burton eyed the threats. “Certainly, he’s strong at Daytona or superspeedway-type races. He leads a lot of laps. We’ve just gotta keep our eyes on ourselves and also try to make sure we win so no one else can, right?” With Harrison’s low DNF count, just one in 23 races, and Jeb’s near-win at Talladega in April 2025, this battle could flip on a strong finish. It’s all about execution now, as both aim to lock in playoffs, turning family ties into fierce competition without crossing lines.