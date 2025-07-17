Has Bubba Wallace’s Mentee Lost His Credibility With Rick Hendrick?

Well, keeping credibility with Mr. Hendrick has always been a tall order. Over 4 decades, Hendrick Motorsports has been one of the top-performing NASCAR teams, owning 317 Cup victories, 30 Xfinity trophies, and 26 Truck wins. While Bubba Wallace’s mentee is not part of those, his two Truck trophies were attained with sponsorship from HendrickCars.com. Despite this solid backing for the last two years, this Truck Series star unexpectedly diverted from Mr. Hendrick.

The Monster Mile is up next this weekend, with drivers gearing up to tackle the high banking and concrete surface. While Cup veterans like Denny Hamlin or Kyle Larson are rehashing their skills, younger faces in the Xfinity Series are looking forward to a new experience. The field is littered with diverse names and fresh faces, including Bubba Wallace’s mentee, Rajah Caruth, but he’s not driving for the team everyone expected he would.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A different path for Bubba Wallace’s rising star

Well, Rajah Caruth has put up a strong resume in the past two years. Driving the No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Caruth always makes sure to thank Rick Hendrick and Linda Hendrick after every race. The gratitude was stronger when Caruth came to Victory Lane for the first time in Las Vegas last year. This year as well, Caruth led 61 laps and won Stage 2 en route to the Nashville Truck victory. Bubba Wallace cheered for his mentee in late May: “What a massive win for the little bro! …Proud is an understatement!”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Earlier this season, Caruth entered in Xfinity with Hendrick’s No. 17 car at Phoenix Raceway. He started 13th and finished 14th – not bad considering his debut. However, Caruth’s exchange with Hendrick seemed a little silent. And presently, we are witnessing the fallout of that silence. Although the reasons are unclear, Rick Hendrick has decided to move on with his Xfinity plans at Dover Motor Speedway without Rajah Caruth.

In a recent YouTube video, NASCAR expert Eric Estepp spoke about the replacement for Bubba Wallace’s mentee: a young driver with not a lot of experience. He said, “Jake Finch, 20 years old, son of James Finch of Phoenix Racing fame. ARCA driver has been part-time the past couple of years. Has one win in Talladega last year in Venturini equipment. He’ll drive the Hendrick Motorsports No. 17 – big, big opportunity for young Jake Finch.” Instead, Caruth will race for Jordan Anderson Racing.

via Imago Rajah Caruth, Rick Hendrick

Granted, Rajah Caruth does not have a Hendrick development contract like Jake Finch or Corey Day. But at the same time, it seems strange that Bubba Wallace’s Truck star would not get an Xfinity opportunity. Eric Estepp continued, “Some fans, including myself, are a little surprised that it’s not Rajah Caruth in that Hendrick 17, considering he has had Hendrick sponsorship for almost two years now. Instead, Caruth is making his Xfinity Series season debut for Jordan Anderson Racing… I like him a lot. He has a win this year at Nashville in the Truck Series. Won a race last year as well. He’s been good. The results have not been mindblowing in Trucks by any means. But considering the Hendrick and Chevy ties, I am a little surprised it’s Jake Finch and not Rajah Caruth.”

Clearly, the tides are shifting in Rajah Caruth’s career. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old is ready to move with the changing times.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Adapting to the new situation

Well, the future is blooming for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program alum. In only his 30th Truck start and 3rd HendrickCars.com start, Rajah Caruth had won in Las Vegas. He joined Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace as the third Black driver in history to win a NASCAR race. In 2025, Caruth has clinched 8 top tens and 3 top fives besides his Nashville victory, occupying 13th place in the championship standings.

With a solid approach to this season’s Craftsman Truck Series championship, Caruth’s scope is endless. Hence, despite an apparent rift with Rick Hendrick, he is eager to adapt and learn. And the process should be easier, as Caruth first connected with Jordan Anderson in 2020, building a relationship over the years grounded in respect.

Both JAR and Rajah Caruth have benefited from Chevrolet, and now are looking forward to their joint effort in Dover. Team owner Anderson is enthusiastic to welcome Caruth alongside Katherine Legge and Austin Green. He said, “Having a driver of Rajah’s caliber join our team at Dover is a huge opportunity. He’s already proven himself as a winner at one of the highest levels of our sport, and having watched him grow from a determined young racer into a two-time Truck Series winner has been incredible. We’re proud to field a Chevrolet for him this weekend and to work alongside Events DC to showcase what Rajah can do. It continues to speak volumes about how far this team has come that we have had the depth of drivers, like Rajah, compete for us this season.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly, Rajah Caruth is not leaving any regrets. Despite not having Rick Hendrick behind his back for Dover, the Truck Series star is sure to perform excellently in Dover!