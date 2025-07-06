Has Dale Earnhardt Jr. Finally Overtaken Joe Gibbs’ 28-Year-Long NASCAR Legacy?

It’s wild to think that JR Motorsports, the powerhouse Xfinity team we all know today, started in a shed. Yep, back in 1998, it was just Dale Earnhardt Jr., one employee, and a vision on the grounds of Dale Earnhardt, Inc. At first, it was more of a marketing arm than a race team. But by 2002, with TJ Majors behind the wheel of a humble street stock, the wheels were literally in motion.

In 2004, Dale Jr. said in an interview about his ambitions with JR Motorsports, “I’m just kinda letting the JR Motorsports thing grow at its own pace… if it becomes a Busch team or Cup team, so be it.” Then came the big break. 2006, when the U.S. Navy stepped in as a sponsor and JR Motorsports officially hit the NASCAR Xfinity Series grid.

Fast forward to today, and they’ve become a full-blown driver development machine, churning out championships and generational talents. From Chase Elliott’s 2014 title to back-to-back titles with William Byron and Tyler Reddick in 2017 and 2018, JRM has housed some of the finest Cup Series talent on display today, So this brings us to the big question on everyone’s mind: Has Dale Jr.’s legacy-building operation finally caught up with (if not surpassed) Joe Gibbs Racing’s long-standing dominance in Xfinity Series?

JR Motorsports is running laps around Joe Gibbs Racing

Shane van Gisbergen delivered JR Motorsports its ninth win of the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season on the streets of Chicago, grabbing victory in the Loop 110. But this wasn’t just another checkered flag. It was historic! What’s so special, you may ask? Well, with SVG’s triumph, JR Motorsports became the first team in series history to win races with six different drivers in a single season.

The winning roster? Connor Zilisch, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith, Kyle Larson, Daniel Suárez, and now Shane van Gisbergen. That win also marked the 97th overall for JRM in the series. And in 2025, their numbers are downright dominant. Just take a look at these numbers for JR Motorsports. In the combined 77 race starts this season, they have:

9 wins, 29 top-5s, 42 top-10s,

1136 laps led,

Avg start: 10.0, Avg finish: 12.6

Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing, once the gold standard of Xfinity success, is fading fast. From 2008 to 2024, Joe Gibbs Racing boasted at least 8 wins in each single Xfinity Series season, with their highest tally being 19 wins in 2016! Meanwhile, 2025 has been glaringly disappointing, to say the least. Through 72 team race starts, JGR has only 2 wins, 12 top-5s, and 23 top-10s. Even more glaring? They’ve led just 440 laps. Their average start and finish (11.4 and 18.5) paint the picture of a team struggling to stay relevant.

To add to their woes, William Sawalich, their full-time driver, now holds the worst record ever for a full-time JGR Xfinity entry. And while Justin Allgaier tops the driver standings in Xfinity for JRM, JGR’s best hope, Brandon Jones, sits in 7th. It’s a far cry from the days when JGR was a guaranteed championship contender.

For decades, Joe Gibbs Racing was the pinnacle of Xfinity Series success. Going back to JRM’s titles in the 2010s, it’s not like JGR was sitting quiet back then. Daniel Suarez became the first Mexican driver to win a National Series Championship, taking home the Xfinity Series crown in 2016 with JGR. Then, in 2021 and 2022, JGR went back-to-back just like JR Motorsports did in the previous decade, with Ty Gibbs and Daniel Hemric winning the championship. But since Ty Gibbs moved up to Cup, JGR has been a shell of its former glorious self in the Xfinity Series.

With consistent wins, deep driver development, and eye-popping performance metrics, JR Motorsports is not just catching up. They may have already pulled ahead. The stats suggest it’s no longer just a debate between JRM and JGR. Instead, it’s reality in motion, and the recent street race in Chicago just stamped Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team’s authority.

JRM teammates deliver an impressive 1-2 at Chicago

JR Motorsports put on a masterclass in teamwork and resilience at the Chicago Street Course, delivering an electrifying 1-2 finish that had fans on their feet. The race’s dramatic conclusion saw teammates Shane van Gisbergen and Connor Zilisch go head-to-head in a two-lap shootout, with both drivers overcoming significant adversity to reach the front of the field.

Connor Zilisch started a distant 35th after a crash in practice left him without a qualifying time. Meanwhile, Shane van Gisbergen started on pole but had to claw his way back from 19th following a late-race pit strategy and a malfunctioning coolsuit. Zilisch’s charge from the back was complete by Lap 38, and van Gisbergen soon followed, setting up their late-race duel.

The final restart set the stage for fireworks. Van Gisbergen, piloting the No. 9 Chevrolet, made a bold move in Turn 1, nudging Zilisch’s No. 88 into the wall. Despite the contact, Zilisch recovered quickly to secure second place, while van Gisbergen powered on to claim victory. “By no means does he have to leave the room. I expected it, but I won’t expect it next time,” Zilisch reflected.

If you were curious, JGR drivers all finished outside the top 20, further emphasizing the gulf in class between the two teams. In the end, JR Motorsports’ 1-2 finish was a testament to their drivers’ grit, adaptability, and willingness to race each other hard but fair. This performance cements their status as one of the Xfinity Series’ most formidable teams. Do you think JR Motorsports has surpassed Joe Gibbs Racing’s Xfinity legacy? Let us know in the comments!